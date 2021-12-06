ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Big Storm Brewing buys Bradenton’s Darwin Brewing

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3mi5_0dFHooFU00
Cans of Big Storm Brewing's Wavemaker Amber Ale flow through a conveyor system at the company's Clearwater brewing facility in 2018. The company has announced it has purchased Bradenton's Darwin Brewing for an undisclosed sum.

One of Tampa Bay’s biggest craft breweries is expanding its reach south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Big Storm Brewing, based in Clearwater, has purchased Darwin Brewing, an award-winning brewery and taproom in Bradenton.

In a statement announcing the move, Big Storm’s owners said they hope to expand the “hyper-local brand throughout Florida,” but especially as it relates to Darwin’s kitchen. The brewery started out as part of Darwin’s on 4th, a popular Peruvian restaurant that closed in 2015.

“It is our plan to take the next year to methodically find a new home for Darwin that will allow the brand to find some of its original roots regarding a culinary experience,” Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The purchase is Big Storm’s latest big move in the Tampa Bay craft beer scene. In 2022, the brewery plans to open an 11,000-square-foot taproom and restaurant in the former Hamburger Mary’s location in Ybor City. It will be Big Storm’s fifth taproom in the state.

Tampa Bay Times

