2 killed in deadly double shooting Monday morning, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed Monday morning in Memphis, police say.

The deadly homicide happened about 5:45 a.m.

Police concentrated their investigation on a home in the 3400 block of Douglas Avenue.

One victim, a man, was found and rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

He did not survive his injuries, police said.

A second victim was also pronounced dead.

FOX13 spoke with people who live in the neighborhood off camera and they said they heard about 19 gunshots when the shooting happened.

Police released little information as to who is responsible or who the victims were.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

