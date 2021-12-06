ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill says his dog, Kal, has saved his mental health

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
 6 days ago

"Superman" star Henry Cavill has revealed that not all heroes wear capes -- some just have fluffy paws. The British actor, best known for portraying the DC Comics character in the DC Extended Universe, has credited his dog for saving his mental health. Cavill appeared alongside his pooch, Kal,...

