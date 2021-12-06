Santa Claus is coming to Tennessee’s oldest town Dec. 11

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Children still have the opportunity to tell the man in red all of their Christmas wishes this season.

According to a release from Jonesborough officials, Santa Claus will be in town on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to give children and families to capture pictures with the jolly fellow, decorate cookies, enjoy face paintings, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, the Santa Mart and more.

For picture-perfect holiday cards, the Chester Inn Museum will offer pictures with Santa 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with its restored parlor decked with Victorian Christmas décor. Tours will also be available, and groups of eight people or fewer can make a $3 donation for digital copies taken by a photographer.

The Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade will follow at 6 p.m. from Boone Street to Main Street.

Every Saturday in December, Santa is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street. Letters to Santa need to be dropped off in the mailbox by Dec. 18 to give Santa the time to reply to each one.

Free gift wrapping will also be available with any purchase made in downtown Jonesborough during the Saturday events.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.