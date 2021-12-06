ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Santa Claus is coming to Tennessee’s oldest town Dec. 11

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJmk3_0dFHo6gt00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Children still have the opportunity to tell the man in red all of their Christmas wishes this season.

According to a release from Jonesborough officials, Santa Claus will be in town on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to give children and families to capture pictures with the jolly fellow, decorate cookies, enjoy face paintings, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, the Santa Mart and more.

LIST: Holiday parades, festivities throughout the Tri-Cities region

For picture-perfect holiday cards, the Chester Inn Museum will offer pictures with Santa 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with its restored parlor decked with Victorian Christmas décor. Tours will also be available, and groups of eight people or fewer can make a $3 donation for digital copies taken by a photographer.

The Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade will follow at 6 p.m. from Boone Street to Main Street.

Holiday Happenings: Abingdon to host lights tour throughout town

Every Saturday in December, Santa is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street. Letters to Santa need to be dropped off in the mailbox by Dec. 18 to give Santa the time to reply to each one.

Free gift wrapping will also be available with any purchase made in downtown Jonesborough during the Saturday events.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson City Salvation Army short on bell ringers this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army red kettle and its bell ringers are holiday season staples, but many storefronts in Johnson City are quiet this December. The worker shortage that has affected so many other businesses is also affecting the Johnson City Salvation Army during their annual red kettle campaign, one of their […]
WJHL

Erwin woman wins new SUV in Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin woman was given the keys of a new 2022 Chevrolet Blazer on Thursday. Laura Tracy was announced as the grand prize winner of the 2021 Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle. The new SUV was provided to the raffle through Ballad Health and Champion Chevrolet. The raffle was held as […]
ERWIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jonesborough, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

Food City selling tickets to Pinty’s Truck Race, Food City Dirt Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s largest grocery chains will have tickets on sale ahead of the Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in April. A release from Bristol Motor Speedway states that fans can purchase tickets at any Food City location at the customer service area. Food City […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Fire at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport displaces 3, burns 2 structures

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire broke out at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport Wednesday night. According to Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller, the fire occurred at the 3800 block of Rocky Hill Lane. Capt. Hayden Joyner with the Carter’s Valley Fire Department stated that the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Wishes#The Santa Mart#The Chester Inn Museum#Santa 11#Digital
WJHL

Alley Kat returning to Johnson City in mid-January, new owners say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Less than a month after a popular food truck was listed for sale, new owners shared that the downtown eatery would make a return in mid-January. Alley Kat — known for American food favorites like wings, cheesesteaks and French fries — will reopen its truck doors to continue a legacy […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

City of Elizabethton to receive $500,000 for upgrades at Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on Tuesday revealed Elizabethton is one of several localities to receive a grant for park enhancements. The City of Elizabethton will receive $500,000 for improvements and upgrades at Covered Bridge Park, according to the release. This stems from $7,584,530 granted […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy