Have you entered the Cash & Dash Christmas Giveaway yet?

See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are three new bestsellers, 32 new movies, one new music CD, and 51 other new books. The new bestsellers this week are "Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives," "Lore Olympus: Volume One," and "I Hope This Finds You Well: Poems." The new movies this week include "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "The Last Duel," and "Titane."

SALINA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO