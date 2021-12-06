Have you entered the Cash & Dash Christmas Giveaway yet?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make your holidays more merry and fun with the Cash & Dash Christmas Giveaway on Salina Post. Comfort Heating & Air and Kawasaki of Salina are bringing the fun with the Cash...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library

See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are three new bestsellers, 32 new movies, one new music CD, and 51 other new books. The new bestsellers this week are "Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives," "Lore Olympus: Volume One," and "I Hope This Finds You Well: Poems." The new movies this week include "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "The Last Duel," and "Titane."
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Museum collecting hats, mittens, socks through Saturday

Share the Warmth and donate a hat, mittens, gloves, socks or a winter scarf. The Smoky Hill Museum is collecting these items for the benefit of the children and families of the Martin Luther King Jr. Child Development Center. Items are being collected from now through Dec. 11 at the Smoky Hill Museum.
MUSEUMS
Salina Post

Les Lankhorst to perform intimate holiday concert in Salina

Professional singer Les Lankhorst plans to deliver a winter wonderland of holiday classics during his annual Salina Christmas concert this year – with one notable exception. Lankhorst, who has built a multi-decade career crooning the popular standards of such legendary singers as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin, will include Neil Diamond’s classic ballad “Play Me” among his Christmas song selections.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Tickets on sale Friday for Del Amitri concert in Stiefel Theatre

Del Amitri is coming to the Stiefel Theatre. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 7 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Ticket start at $29 plus fees and go on sale at noon on Friday. You can purchase tickets at the walk-up window box office next to the main entrance to the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue, from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You also can buy direct by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998 or buy online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.
PERFORMING ARTS
Salina Post

Salina Post

