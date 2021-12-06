Man found dead after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was found dead in Frayser after police said he was shot Monday.

MPD said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue.

The victim was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was one of four people who were shot in Memphis within two hours Monday morning.

While investigating the homicide on Whitney Avenue, officers were looking into a double homicide at a home on Douglass Avenue.

Police were also investigating another shooting on Riverdale near East Shelby Drive that left one person in critical condition.

MPD said there have been 275 murders in Memphis this year compared to 264 this time last year.

We will update this page when we have more information.

If you have any information, please call 528-CASH

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.