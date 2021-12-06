Seller-Related Identity Fraud Is the Biggest Threat to E-Commerce Providers and Platforms this Holiday Season
Socure’s Consumer Research Uncovers Seller Fraud Ranks Among Top Three Concerns for Consumers and Blocks Brand Loyalty. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, unveiled its Consumer Online Shopping Fraud Survey 2021: Holiday Edition*. The survey results provide a stark warning for e-commerce platforms and marketplaces that...martechseries.com
