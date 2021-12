The Philadelphia Flyers are firing their head coach Alain Vigneault, t he team announced on Monday.

Vigneault was hired by the Flyers in April of 2019 and went 41-21-7 in his first season and 25-23-8 last season, missing the playoffs.

This season the Flyers are 8-10-4 and just 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

94WIP's Glen Macnow tweeted about a potential coaching chance on Sunday.