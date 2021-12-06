ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Finaktiva, the Latin American fintech that wants to conquer SMEs in Mexico

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZl6f_0dFHnLoK00

In the midst of the strengthening of fintech in Mexico and Latin America, Finaktiva, the most important fintech in Colombia, is looking to reach the Mexican market in order to support SMEs and become the next largest neobank in the region.

The expansion plans of this fintech grew after acquiring Libera Supply Chain, a Colombian transactional platform specialized in factoring issues and after obtaining more than 8 million dollars in a round of financing in equity and debt, in which Acumen LatAm Impact participated. Ventures (ALIVE), an impact investment fund management firm sponsored by Acumen, Conny & Co AG, Trinity Capital, Invictum Capital and Andeo.

“Finaktiva sought to leverage the technology and the community developed by Libera, in order to add our experience, understanding the credit risk and payment capacity of small and medium-sized companies, so that they can access a massive digital invoice financing solution ”Said Pablo Santos, CEO of the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKuzR_0dFHnLoK00
Depositphotos.com

According to Santos, this is the best time to expand to other regions of Latin America, both because of the growth dynamics that the fintech ecosystem has presented, and because of the need to be a “vehicle” of financial support for These companies.

And it is that micro, small and medium-sized companies represent more than 90% of all companies in the region and generate on average 70% of total employment and 50% of GDP in Latin America, according to a survey carried out in more than 136 countries by the International Trade Center with the United Nations. Despite this, according to the McKensy Institute, 62% of MSMEs do not have access to financial loans, something that is key to their growth and development.

"We are aware of the driving force of capital, so we want to deliver in an agile and flexible way the most powerful fuel so that entrepreneurs can conquer their markets," Santos highlighted.

To date, this fintech has raised more than 130 million dollars in equity and debt, backed by equity investments from funds such as Acumen LatAm Impact Ventures (ALIVE), Conny & Co AG (Trinity Capital), Invictum Capital and Andeo among others. . Likewise, it has funding facilities with institutions such as Sura Asset Management, Triodos, Bancoldex and Colombian commercial banks.

Despite the regulatory issue, Mexico continues to position itself as one of the main countries in the region to open the doors to these financial technology companies. According to Finnovista Fintech Radar, the fintech ecosystem in the country has had an average annual growth of 23 percent since 2016, and by 2019 it managed to grant more than 1,000 million pesos in credits and exceed 540,000 active users.

Now Finaktiva's objective is to promote the growth of Mexican micro, small and medium-sized companies, through its financial services platform and with its different lines of financing.

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Latin America’s Fintech Infrastructure Provider, Dock, Acquires Cacao, a Mexican Card Processing Solutions Provider

a provider of modern financial technology infrastructure in Latin America, announced the completion of its acquisition of Cacao, a card processing solutions provider operating in Mexico, from now on “branded also as Dock.”. The deal expands Dock’s regional presence and “advances its goal of becoming a primary fintech...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Mexico#Gdp#Fintech#Mexican#Libera Supply Chain#Colombian#Trinity Capital#Invictum Capital#Depositphotos Com#The United Nations#The Mckensy Institute
crowdfundinsider.com

Nubank, a Leading Latin American Neobank, to IPO on NYSE this Week

Nu Holdings (Nubank), a Brazil-based Fintech, is expected to go public this week as shares are set to trade under the ticker symbol “NU” on the NYSE. Late last month, Nubank updated its price range to $8 to$9 per share. If the neobank bank floats at $9 it will raise a gross amount of USD $2,859,497,856. Nubank will also trade shares on the Sao Paolo Exchange in Brazil.
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Seaya, Cathay Innovation to boost Latin American startups with $125M

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: The venture capital firms, Spain's Seaya Ventures and France's Cathay Innovation, have established a joint fund aimed at investing in innovative startups across Latin America. In April, the two firms officially combined and have since opened an office in Mexico City, where they will manage the "Seaya...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
bitcoin.com

Blockchain.com Acquires Latin American Crypto Investment Platform Sesocio

On November 30, the crypto firm Blockchain.com announced it acquired the Argentina-based investment platform Sesocio. According to the firm, the acquisition will give the company’s global workforce an aggregate headcount of 400 Blockchain.com employees worldwide. Blockchain.com’s Global Headcount Grows to 400 After Acquiring the Crypto Investment Platform Sesocio. At the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Latin American Crypto Exchanges Have Problems With Traditional Banks

Latin American Crypto Exchanges Have Problems With Traditional Banks. An Argentine exchange has complained that its operations are being hampered by banks BBVA (MC:BBVA) and Santander (MC:SAN) Lemon Cash co-founder Borja Martel Seward challenged traditional banks to compete and has called them “dinosaurs.”. The Central Bank of Argentina has been...
MARKETS
Reuters

Brazil reports first Latin American cases of Omicron variant

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

$3 Trillion In Latin American Oil Assets Are At Serious Risk

The recent rise in oil prices and the pressing need to rescue their economies have incentivized Latin American countries to develop their fossil fuels. Latin America is lagging in the energy transition due to outdated policies and resource nationalism. An abrupt devaluation of oil and gas assets could lead to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

Mobile Wallets Catching on Among Latin American Consumers

Latin American consumers are steadily gaining access to digital financial services, but many still are flocking to alternative payment tools such as mobile wallets to make online purchases. According to a recent study, nearly 60% of the region’s online purchases were made via mobile device this year, up from 55% of transactions last year.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Chris Hohn

Chris Hohn is an activist investor and a British billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. In 2003, Hohn founded the TCI Fund Management, or the Children's Investment Fund Management. He has an MBA from Harvard and has worked for Richard Perry's hedge fund, Perry Capital, before founding his own hedge fund. Let’s take a look at the ten top holdings of Chris Hohn.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy