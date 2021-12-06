ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Notebook: LSUH Shreveport contributes to COVID sequencing milestone for global database

By LSU Health Shreveport
 3 days ago
Research Notebook is a series highlighting research activities at LSU Health Shreveport. Today's notebook focuses on the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats and its contributions to the worldwide effort to sequence SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic scientists around the world have been working together on critical genomic sequencing efforts to better understand how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and evolves and help guide and evaluate public health response. Earlier this month the 5 millionth SARS-CoV-2 sequence was uploaded to GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Influenza Data) by Viral Genomics and Sequencing Lab team members in the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport. LSUHS is the top submitter in the state of Louisiana to the global GISAID database, submitting nearly 9,000 genomes to GISAID to date, which accounts for 51.3% of all sequences submitted from Louisiana.

“Our team at LSU Health Shreveport has worked tirelessly over the past several months to grow our sequencing and surveillance program for SARS-CoV-2. Our normal process is to upload sequences as soon as they are ready to the GISAID database. Having our most recent submission coincide with this huge global milestone was such a surprise to our team,” said Krista Queen, PhD, Director Viral Genomics and Surveillance at LSUHS.

“I could not be more proud of the incredible team that made this and every other CEVT accomplishment possible. We have such a dedicated and hardworking group in the CEVT,” said Andrew D. Yurochko, PhD, Executive Director of the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats.

The rapid sharing of data throughout the world during the COVID-19 pandemic has been made possible using the GISAID database, which now contains more than 5 million SARS-CoV-2 sequences submitted from 241 countries and territories. Researchers from around the world rely on the up-to-date sequence information shared through GISAID to understand and track circulating lineages and watch for new variants of the virus that may emerge. This point is critical as the virus does continue to replicate and circulate at high levels around the globe.

That is, the ability to quickly pinpoint a new variant or change in the virus that might need to be investigated is very important from a public health standpoint. The more that scientists can learn about the virus that causes COVID-19, like how quickly the virus is transmitted and if variants are resistant to vaccines, the better.

The invaluable insights that genomic sequencing data provides directly impacts public health decisions that can save lives, which is crucial as we continue to navigate the current COVID-19 pandemic and work to better prepare for or prevent any future pandemics that could arise.

Learn more about the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport www.lsuhs.edu/covid19.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Global Health#Lsu#Covid#Sequences#Lsuh Shreveport#Research Notebook#Lsu Health Shreveport#Gisaid#Cevt#Phd
