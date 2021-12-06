ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Most Stunning Cathedrals Around The World

By Allie Lebos
House Digest
House Digest
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r93XU_0dFHnIA900

One of the most special parts of traveling is being able to go sightseeing and explore all of the unique and historic museums, churches, castles , and basilicas. While not everyone is super interested in the cultural and historical side of travel, it is nearly impossible to not find yourself awestruck while looking upon the massive and intricate cathedrals that can be found scattered across Europe and a few other parts of the world.

Though certain cathedrals such as the Notre Dame in Paris are undeniably more famous than others, that doesn't necessarily mean that they are the most breathtaking. In fact, many of the larger and more popular cathedrals can be a bit of a struggle to enjoy while visiting due to the influx of tourism and the inability to move about comfortably in the crowds. While this doesn't mean that those cathedrals aren't worth visiting, it does mean that you should not limit your scope to these specific sites. Here at House Digest we've rounded up a list of the most stunning cathedrals around the world to help add some special spots to your bucket list!

The Duomo Of Milan Is A Gorgeous Gothic Cathedral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsosl_0dFHnIA900

The Duomo of Milan in Italy is a cathedral that is dedicated specifically to the nativity scene of Saint Mary. It is also the seat of the current Archbishop of Milan, Archbishop Mario Delphini. More than 600 years old, the first construction of the Duomo of Milan began in 1386. However, due to the complicated and drawn out list of architects and designers who headed the project over the years, it is basically impossible to nail down a specific authorship of the cathedral. At one point, even Leonardo da Vinci tried lending a helping hand at designing the complex lantern tower.

Between the stained glass windows and the striking spires along the roof of the cathedral, the Duomo of Milan truly stuns at the first site. The amount of detailing and energy that went into creating this one-of-a-kind piece of architecture can truly be felt by even the most uninvested of viewers. Though it has many elements of Renaissance architecture, the overall style of this cathedral is more closely related to Gothic.

Santa Maria Del Fiore Is The Third Largest Church In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv8m5_0dFHnIA900

Designed by Arnolfo di Cambio in 1296, Florence, Italy's Santa Maria del Fiore is the third largest church in the entire world. When it was completed in the 15th century, the cathedral was actually the largest church in Europe until Rome's St. Peter and London's St. Paul came along. Dedicated to the "Virgin of the Flower," the Santa Maria del Fiore was the third and final cathedral to be built in Florence. Given the name and certain details found in the cathedral's design, the structure is a very specific and clear tribute to the lily flower, which is in fact the city's symbol.

Unlike many other cathedrals, Santa Maria del Fiore houses a number of different architectural styles and tastes, showing the evolution of preference and design throughout the many years of its construction. Basically, the direction that it was going when the foundation was first laid changed drastically by the end of its completion.

Santiago De Compostela Cathedral Has Incredible Apocalypse Artwork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8w3J_0dFHnIA900

Located in Galicia, Spain, the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral serves as the final stop on the famous Catholic pilgrimage trail. It is a cathedral that houses many different styles and features the famous figure of Saint James sitting on a large column appearing to welcome visitors and those on their pilgrimage. The Santiago de Compostela Cathedral's most distinct and renowned feature is definitely the church's Obradoiro façade which is considered to be one of the supreme examples of the Spanish Baroque style.

Another more unique and somewhat interesting fact about this cathedral is the display of 200 figures that refer to the apocalypse. Though this might be a bit disturbing to some, the artwork and design used to create these figures is absolutely stunning and fascinating despite the grim meaning behind them. While the original design of the structure was built on a floor plan of Latin Cross, there have been a countless number of extensions added to the cathedral over the years. These extensions are what have allowed for this stunning piece of architecture to showcase various styles including neoclassical, Romanesque, Plateresque, and of course, Spanish Baroque.

The Palermo Cathedral Displays Stunning Norman Architecture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXMe4_0dFHnIA900

Built over the site that originally housed a Muslim Mosque, the Palermo Cathedral in Sicily is one of the only cathedrals on our list that displays Norman architecture. In an attempt to one-up the beauty of the Cathedral of Monreale, the Palermo Cathedral was born. Built by the Normans in 1184, there are definite hints of Gothic, Neoclassical, and obviously Arab influences throughout the building. In fact, in one of the cathedral's columns, a passage from the Qur'an can be found engraved along the wall.

The exterior of the Palermo Cathedral is absolutely exquisite, while the inside has diverse art that can be explored free of charge. However, the most interesting parts of the cathedral require tickets to be visited, though they are well worth it. For example, the treasury of the cathedral allows visitors to see an array of enameled objects as well as precious gold and silver artifacts. Another must-see part of the cathedral is the crypts, which house intricately adorned marble sculptured sarcophagi.

The Bells Of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral Can Be Heard For Miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEZtx_0dFHnIA900

Located in Bulgaria's capital city of Sofia, St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral was uniquely built in the Neo-Byzantine style, causing it to truly stand out among its more traditional counterparts. Considered to be one of the 50 largest Eastern Orthodox churches in the world, the cathedral can fit up to 10,000 worshippers at a time. The wintergreen and gilded domes are certainly what catch the eye first, while the ornate stone carvings, mosaics and murals stun upon viewing. Proving its power and impact, the 12 bells of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, which weigh a combined total of 23 tons, can even be heard from a distance of almost 10 miles.

Though the church was named after the Russian prince Saint Alexander Nevsky, the cathedral itself was built in order to honor those who died in the Russo-Turkish War that occurred between 1877 and 1878. Being that this war resulted in Bulgaria being freed from the Ottoman Empire, this was a revolutionary and historical moment worth commemorating.

The Metropolitan Cathedral Is The Largest In Latin America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABbI7_0dFHnIA900

One of the only non-European cathedrals on our list, The Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City is one of the country's most treasured and beloved pieces of architecture. In addition, it is also the biggest and oldest cathedral in all of Latin America. With a creation that extends beyond three centuries, it would make sense The Metropolitan Cathedral also features three distinct architectural styles. With a mixture of Baroque, Neo-Classic, and Neo-Renaissance, this cathedral has a jaw-dropping effect on those who look upon it for the first time.

Though the outside of the cathedral is gorgeous, with intricate towers and massive, wooden doors, the inside of The Metropolitan Cathedral is where the true beauty and magic lies. There are countless paintings, religious artifacts, and even crypts to be explored in every crack and cranny of this amazing structure. In fact, it is pretty much impossible to notice each beloved detail within one visit. In the altar of forgiveness, gold coating can be found along every surface and the striking and towering ceilings create a grandiose atmosphere that is hard to match.

Reims Cathedral In France Is A World Heritage Site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8ORU_0dFHnIA900

Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, the Reims Cathedral in France was once the location of the king's coronation for over 1,000 years. Now, this gorgeous cathedral stands as one of the most defining structures of Gothic art. Reims Cathedral was even named as a World Heritage site in 1991, showcasing just how impactful this cathedral was to the history of France and the world.

With 2,300 statues throughout the entire cathedral, it is no wonder as to why the Reims Cathedral is known for having the most stunning Gothic sculptures in all of France. On top of that, the Reims Cathedral is the only cathedral to showcase angles with their wings open rather than closed. Sitting in the western façade of the north portal, visitors of the cathedral will find the famous smiling angel sculpture that has drawn hundreds of thousands of tourists to the holy site alone. Some other highlights to take note of include the cut stone arches, traditional tabernacles, and statue-columns.

St. Basil's Cathedral Is One Of Russia's Most Stunning Buildings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EleH7_0dFHnIA900

Perhaps one of the most iconic cathedrals on our list, St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow is hands-down one of the most unique and extraordinary cathedrals in existence. Built between 1555 and 1561, this cathedral is far from traditional in regards to architecture and design. Between the vibrantly colored domes and red-brick towers, it is pretty much impossible to miss when exploring Moscow. With the nine different domes of the church belonging to nine different chapels, they were specifically created in that way in order to symbolize the historical assault on the city of Kazan.

In regards to the actual structure of St. Basil's Cathedral, there is a heavy influence from architectural designs found in Jerusalem. Also, though the outside of the cathedral is unbelievably colorful and eye-catching, the interior is surprisingly modest, filled with simple décor and very narrow passageways. Despite suffering damage from a variety of travesties such as lootings and fires over the years, the cathedral still stands in glory as one of the most stunning sites to see in Russia.

The Cologne Cathedral Has A Shrine To The Three Wise Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gL3QW_0dFHnIA900

Declared a World Heritage site in 1996, the Cologne Cathedral in Germany displays a marvelous work of Gothic architecture right along the Rhine River. It serves as the current seat of the Archbishop of Cologne and is said to be the hallmark of the entire city. Even to this day, the Cologne Cathedral is the second tallest building in the city, only surpassed in height by the more modern telecommunications tower.

Perhaps the most holy and important feature of this cathedral is the shrine to the Three Wise Men, which was originally housed in the building that sat in the same location prior to the Cologne Cathedral being built. In fact, the idea to build a cathedral came once it was decided that the original building was no longer worthy of holding the Three Wise Men's remains which had been brought from Milan to Cologne by Archbishop Rainald von Dassel in 1164.

The Burgos Cathedral Took 350 Years To Complete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avTkU_0dFHnIA900

The Spanish Burgos Cathedral manages to include the whole sum of Gothic architecture in its specific collection of art and encompassing structure that has been in existence since 1567. Though construction on the cathedral began in 1221, it took nearly 350 years to bring this iconic building to completion. One particularly special part of the Burgos Cathedral is the fact that the foundational plan of the cathedral is based on a Latin Cross. This Latin Cross used holds harmonious proportions of 84 by 59 meters, creating an even more special and holy connection within the cathedral itself.

Despite the fact that the Burgos Cathedral is in Spain, the architecture and design was heavily influenced by the cathedrals that were also being created around the same time in France. For example, The vaulted ceilings, three-story elevation, and shape of the church windows all reflect the Gothic style and architecture that can be found in many of the French cathedrals in the north. Some highlights of the Burgos Cathedral that you won't want to miss while visiting are the choir stall, tombs, and stained-glass windows.

The Notre-Dame Basilica Is A Canadian Treasure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAFfg_0dFHnIA900

Not to be confused with the Notre Dame in Paris, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is one of Canada's most incredible structures. Though the outside is very beautiful, and somewhat reminiscent of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral, the inside of this marvelous basilica is where the real magic lies. Between the intricately designed vaulted ceilings and the colorful and image-adorned pillars and walls , guests of the Notre-Dame Basilica will be stunned upon walking through the church archways.

One of the most fascinating facts about the Notre-Dame Basilica is the fact that the entire interior of the cathedral is painted, sculpted, and covered in gold leaf. Another feature that tends to turn heads is the 7,000-pipe organ that serves as a centerpiece at the front of the church. Also, rather than being forced to attend a guided tour as is necessary with many cathedrals in Europe, visitors of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal are able to go on a self-guided tour and explore each and every detail and piece of history at their own pace. They also host mass every single day at specific times for those looking to catch an actual service during their time at the cathedral.

La Sagrada Familia Towers Over Barcelona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZwHK_0dFHnIA900

Designed by architect Antoni Gaudí, the La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona is an incomplete cathedral that has been under construction for more than 135 years since the initial laying of the cathedral's cornerstones. Unlike many other cathedrals, this church in particular was designed with the citizens of Barcelona in mind, making it a site that was promoted as being "by the people, for the people." Though the original design for La Sagrada Familia was done by Francisco de Paula del Villar in 1882, Gaudí quickly took the project over in 1883. Eventually, La Sagrada Familia became Gaudí's exclusive project up until his passing in 1926.

Despite the cathedral being his pride and joy for many years, the only truly finished part of the structure that Gaudí was able to see before dying was the massive bell tower which was dedicated to the apostle Barnabas. Since, the cathedral has come a long way, and the citizens of Barcelona are sure to enjoy when the entire tower of the Virgin Mary will be lit up and shine over the entire city of Barcelona.

The Bourges Cathedral Is A Gothic Masterpiece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeCBV_0dFHnIA900

Built between the late 12th and 13th centuries, the Bourges Cathedral in France is considered to be one of the most magnificent structures of the Gothic style in history. It is best known for its symmetrical proportions and cohesive design that manages to evoke a sense of harmony and completion while standing within the cathedral walls. The most striking feature to be found in the cathedral is certainly the primarily red and blue stained glass windows, though some other special highlights of the Bourges Cathedral include the intricate tympanum that can be found at the entrance along with the sculptures that are engraved throughout the walls.

Though there is no denying just how stunning this cathedral truly is, it is also a bit intimidating due to its size and sense of power. This energy showcases just how powerful the Roman Catholic church was during the time that it was built. In addition to being a place of worship and holiness, the Bourges Cathedral also served as a show of dominance and strength. In fact, this church has remained unaltered and has been totally preserved despite the immense amount of time that has passed.

Read this next: The Most Stunning Castles Around The World

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

7 Luxurious Spa Treatments To Experience Around The World

Who doesn’t like to be pampered? Entering a beautiful spa decorated with shimmering tiles, flickering candles, soft music, and cozy treatment rooms is often part of a perfect travel experience. A massage revitalizes our travel-sore muscles; a facial soothes our flight-dry skin, and we might even treat ourselves to a longer signature package that includes various treatments for true indulgence.
LIFESTYLE
runnelscountyregister.com

Christmas traditions around the world

According to a survey from Pew Research, 90% of Americans and 95% of Christians celebrate the Christmas holiday. Currently, 160 countries across the globe celebrate the Christian holiday. Even in countries where Christmas in not part of the culture, such as Thailand, where more than 90% of the population are Buddhist, Christmas decorations are still put up on display. Santa is a popular figure around the world, with many people exchanging gifts on December 25.
FESTIVAL
Debbie Centeno

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Cathedral#Cathedral Church#Romanesque Architecture#Orthodox Churches#The Duomo Of Milan
TravelPulse

Holiday Gifts From Around the World

Traveling before the holidays can be a daunting task, especially when you have to consider finding great gifts while abroad. But it’s actually much easier than one would think. Oftentimes the most thoughtful gifts are the ones you least expect, and that’s why finding gifts from around the world...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Orient Express Is Launching 6 New Luxury Sleeper Trains to Whisk You Around Italy and Beyond

All aboard! There are half a dozen luxurious new sleeper trains ready to make tracks across Italy. The famed, century-old train service Orient Express, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, has just announced it’s launching six lavish locomotives in 2023 that will take travelers through the boot-shaped country and beyond. The aptly named La Dolce Vita trains will offer 15 itineraries across Italy and Europe. The 12 scenic routes in Italy will cover 14 of the country’s regions, stopping at a total of 131 cities plus an array iconic destinations, such as the Alps and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia. What’s more,...
TRAFFIC
ELON University

Around the world, around a table: Polyglot Lunch is a living language lab

Fill your plate, grab a seat and take a trip around the world. Your journey will include stops in France and Spanish-speaking regions, with detours into Italy, China, Germany and possibly the Middle East. No passports or baggage are required, just an appetite for friendly conversation in a foreign tongue and a thirst for knowledge.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
WebMD

Omicron Updates From Around the World

Nov. 29, 2021 -- The new Omicron coronavirus variant, which has been detected in several countries in recent days, will spread widely across the world and inevitably reach the U.S., Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday. “Obviously, we’re on high alert,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediafeed.org

30 fantastical waterfalls around the world

Whether a it’s a thin stream catapulting over an impossibly high hill, or a cascade of water barreling with incredible power over a lower rocky ledge, the beauty of these natural features is impossible to deny. Read on to see pictures of some of the most gorgeous and intriguing waterfalls across the world.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Secret Resistance figure who fought the Nazis and inspired brother’s timeless scent: The incredible story of the real Miss Dior

One day in November 1941, Catherine Dior went to buy a radio in Cannes. The purchase was consequential: two years into World War II, France had fallen under German occupation. General Charles de Gaulle, a leader of the Resistance and future French president, was known to broadcast speeches from London, where he lived in exile. Owning a radio meant being able to listen to his addresses – and more generally to Radio Londres, a station operated from the BBC by members of the Resistance to their supporters in occupied France. In that radio shop, Catherine met Hervé des Charbonneries, an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kiss951.com

Most Expensive Cocktails In The World

Want to treat yourself to something really special? How about one of the most expensive cocktails in the world? The financial experts at Payday Loans Net analyzed information from the world’s most expensive bars so they could rank the priciest cocktails on the planet. Topping the list is the Diamonds...
TRAVEL
Eater

The Most Interesting Oil in the World

Palm oil is a tasteless, odorless vegetable oil made from the fruit of the oil palm tree, which grows with great efficiency in tropical environments. It’s ideal for all kinds of cooking, is found in beauty products as well as glue, and helps preserve food at the grocery store. It’s cheap to produce and can even be used as biofuel. You might say it’s a magical product, which is why we have colonized continents and destroyed rainforests for it. And we continue to use it in pretty much everything, despite its disastrous environmental impact.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ARTnews

Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary Teams Up with Córdoba to Revitalize Spanish City

In a three-year-long partnership forged with officials of the Andalusian regional government, Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), which has outposts in Madrid and Vienna, will bring its enviable art collection to Córdoba, Spain, in an effort to bolster the medieval city’s status as a cultural hub. The official agreement, which will begins in 2022, was finalized during a ceremony in Cordoba on Friday. TBA21’s collection includes works by John Akomfrah, Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, and more, and was assembled by Swiss heiress Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. As part of the plan, works from it will be installed at the Córdoba’s Center for Contemporary Creation...
MUSEUMS
AFP

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - No apology - A report commissioned by the president earlier this year urged a truth commission over the Algerian war. 
POLITICS
The Independent

'I am dead here': Lebanese join Mideast migrants to Europe

Ziad Hilweh knew his family might die on the way. But the risk was worth it, he said, to reach the shores of Europe for a new start with his wife and three kids, away from the daily humiliation of life in Lebanon. The country’s economic meltdown had destroyed him. The currency crash meant that the value of his salary from working at a private security company fell from $650 a month to about $50 after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years. It reached the point the 22-year-old could no...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Norway's Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship

Chess master Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia securing the one point he needed to cross the seven point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai's Expo 2020 this month in the United Arab Emirates. Carlsen wins 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship.
SPORTS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
200
Followers
326
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy