Austin, TX

Cold front, rain bringing Austin temperatures down to 50 degrees today

By Sonia Garcia
Austonia
Austonia
 6 days ago
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as cold temperatures sweep through Austin this morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to pass through Austin before 9 a.m., bringing along a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. While sunny skies appear by midmorning, temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees. It'll be a windy one with up to 30 mph winds, and tonight, temperatures will reach a low of 43 degrees.



The cool temperatures will last into Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 51. Then Wednesday, sunny skies will bring warmer temperatures during the day with a high of 79. By the weekend, temperatures will shoot back up to highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, which could mean record-breaking warmth for this time of year, the NWS says.

Austonia

Typical Texas: Saturday cold front follows Friday record-heat

Austin’s weather is about to get really weird—starting with record high temperatures today and followed by almost freezing temperatures on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high is expected to hit 87 degrees at the weather station in Camp Mabry, which is more than 20 degrees higher than average for Dec. 10. The previous daily heat record was 81 degrees, set in 1983.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

City of Austin preps for another winter storm as ERCOT reports possibility of another blackout

When the historic Polar Vortex swept through Austin in February, all 254 counties in Texas were put under a disaster declaration as millions of people statewide were left without power, water, heat or all of the above. As the weather begins to cool off, the threat of another winter storm is becoming more and more imminent.Now nine months after Winter Storm Uri left hundreds dead in its wake, ERCOT reports that Texas could suffer another outage during the chill if enough power facilities are forced offline during peak energy demand like they were in February—and it would take a storm...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show

By Erin DouglasElectricity outages in Texas could occur this winter if the state experiences a cold snap that forces many power plants offline at the same time as demand for power is high, according to an analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The outages could occur despite better preparations by power plants to operate in cold weather.Heading into the winter, ERCOT considered five extreme scenarios in a risk assessment of the state's power supply. The grid operator estimates both how much electricity Texans are expected to demand and how much electricity power plants are expected to produce ahead...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Brrrace yourself: Cold front hitting Austin after warm Wednesday

Austin is finally settling into its fall weather, so get ready for November's famously chaotic temperature changes as the next week will see one more minor heatwave before cooling down for the holidays.While mornings have been in the 50s and 60s, the cold front is expected to drop by around 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Highs today are expected to reach the mid-80s before dropping to the mid-60s on Thursday. The mornings will get chillier as well, with 30s expected in the Austin metro area.A cold front is forecast to move through late tonight into into early...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

