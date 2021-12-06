Cold front, rain bringing Austin temperatures down to 50 degrees today

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as cold temperatures sweep through Austin this morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to pass through Austin before 9 a.m., bringing along a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. While sunny skies appear by midmorning, temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees. It'll be a windy one with up to 30 mph winds, and tonight, temperatures will reach a low of 43 degrees.









The cool temperatures will last into Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 51. Then Wednesday, sunny skies will bring warmer temperatures during the day with a high of 79. By the weekend, temperatures will shoot back up to highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, which could mean record-breaking warmth for this time of year, the NWS says.