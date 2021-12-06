ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What It Really Feels Like When You Have Heartburn

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzbBO_0dFHnGOh00

Despite its name, heartburn has nothing to do with the heart. In fact, it's actually a gastrointestinal issue, similar to indigestion (via Healthline ).

Heartburn is a common symptom of acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) . Heartburn is characterized as a burning sensation in the chest and throat that occurs when the acids in your stomach travel back up your throat, irritating the lining of your esophagus. This is often a result of consuming highly acidic foods and drinks like coffee, tomatoes, alcohol, and chocolate.

For most people, heartburn radiates in either the breast bone or at the top of your chest and can worsen when you lean over or lie down, per Healthline . This uncomfortable burning feeling can last anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes, and may even leave a sour taste in your mouth and throat. Although it's rare, some people have also reported feeling discomfort in the lungs, nose, and ears.

How To Treat Heartburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfYiE_0dFHnGOh00

Fortunately, there are many over-the-counter medications you can take to treat heartburn. For instance, antacids like Tums are commonly used to help relieve heartburn and indigestion (via the Cleveland Clinic ). They work by neutralizing the acids in your stomach, which can help soothe and settle your gut. Acid blockers like Pepcid , on the other hand, also have a similar effect. However, instead of neutralizing stomach acid, they help reduce the production of it.

If neither of those medications prove effective, your doctor might recommend taking proton pump inhibitors. They can help alleviate your heartburn by completely blocking acid production in the stomach. While all three of these medications are available to purchase over-the-counter, prescription-strength antacids, acid blockers, and proton pump inhibitors may be more effective for some people than others. That's why it's best to talk to your doctor to figure out which medication is right for you.

Of course, the best way to treat heartburn is to prevent it from occurring in the first place. You can help reduce or prevent heartburn by avoiding trigger foods , eating more slowly, consuming smaller portions, wearing loose clothing, and not lying down or going to bed right after eating.

Read this next: What Really Causes Heartburn

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

When in Doubt, Check it Out: Heartburn vs. Heart Attack

There can also be some unusual symptoms that you might not expect. Certain populations such as women, diabetics and the elderly tend to present with atypical or unusual signs of heart attack or with no symptoms at all.”. Alarm signals that should prompt you to seek immediate attention include:. 1....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartburn#Acidic Foods#Clothing#60 Minutes#Acids#The Cleveland Clinic#Pepcid
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

You're Half as Likely to Have a Stroke If You Do This Once a Week, Study Says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, totaling more than 795,000 people each year nationwide. But while they're distressingly common, experts also estimate that 80 percent of all strokes are actually preventable. Typically, doctors recommend doing this by keeping your blood pressure under control with healthier diet and exercise habits. But according to one study, another activity could go a long way in reducing your risk of having a stroke. Read on to see what you should be doing at least once a week to improve your odds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Heart Failure, According to Science

Heart failure. The idea is scary. After all, no organ is more critical—the heart is tasked with pumping the oxygen-rich blood throughout the body that keeps us alive. Yet millions of people face the prospect of heart failure each year. Here's exactly what heart failure is, what causes it, according to science, and how you can prevent it. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
FITNESS
goodhousekeeping.com

6 hair mistakes that make you look older

Hair styles, cuts and colours really play a part in how old we look. Not only do many have associations with certain ages, but also the way your hair shapes, frames and tones your face can significantly change your appearance. While we’re all aware that a new hairstyle won’t suddenly...
HAIR CARE
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy