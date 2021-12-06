ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ASXq_0dFHmzdp00

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

(AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping […]
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Miami Herald

There’s a more-responsible way for the U.S. to help the people of Haiti | Opinion

Haiti is home to an incredibly rich history and vibrant culture. Unfortunately, its people have suffered tremendously over the decades from devastating hurricanes, earthquakes and widespread political corruption. The international community can do more to help Haiti, but the United States also has an important role to play, because a stable and secure Haiti is not only good for the Haitian people, but also for America.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Missionaries#Haitian#Religious Group#Port Au Prince#Ap#Christian Aid Ministries#Mawozo#Canadian#Anabaptist#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

In pictures: Israel hands seized relics to Egypt

Israel has handed over to Egypt 95 relics which had been smuggled into the country or found for sale in Jerusalem. It said it was returning the items "at the request of Egyptian authorities and as a gesture of goodwill" during a rare visit by Israel's foreign minister to Cairo.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Police: South-Western City teacher had 5-year sexual …. Columbus community leaders plead for peace following …. How sweet it is! Volleyball Bucks back in the Sweet …. U.S. Marshals deputy injured in shooting, suspect …. Detective: This was an assassination. Where to see Christmas lights for free in Central …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Monday, Dec. 6 Ohio coronavirus numbers

As of Monday, Dec. 6, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,735,925 (+4,922) cases, leading to 87,953 (+177) hospitalizations and 10,904 (+14) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,815,647 people — 58.31% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 3,681 from the previous day. https://nbc4i.co/31Bg2tw.
OHIO STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

First group of Haitian migrants deported from INM Chetumal

Chetumal, Q.R. — A group of 45 Haitian migrants from the state of Chiapas have been deported from the country. The group were sent to the INM (National Migration Institute) facilities in Chetumal for their deportation process. The group of 45 arrived Tuesday. They are the first of approximately 150...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Independent

US sanctions Liberia's ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson

The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.The sanctions against Johnson, announced in Liberia on Friday to commemorate International Human Rights Day, come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy