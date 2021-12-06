You’ll Be Drawn To This Week’s Video You Deserve

BEN GOUGEON – An Oak Tree. Ben Gougeon, a graduate of Western Illinois University’s MFA Acting program (2007), moved to the QCA in the fall of 2019. Before relocating back to the Midwest, he had spent the last decade plus working in New York City as an actor, having appeared on TV shows such as the Emmy Award winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Bull, and HBO’s The Deuce, where he performed with Oscar nominated Maggie Gyllenhaal. He’s performed Off & Off-Off Broadway, at the Metropolitan Opera, and on stages in almost every state east of the Mississippi, and a couple west. He’s been in dozens of commercials, been on a billboard in Times Square, and danced in a diaper with Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

