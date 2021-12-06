ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021-22 City Boys Basketball Season Schedule:

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
Battle Creek Central

12/10 St. Joseph

12/14 at Stev.-Lakeshore

12/16 Lakeview

12/28 Charlotte

12/29 Pennfield

1/7 Gull Lake

1/11 at Mattawan

1/13 at Loy Norrix

1/17 at Wayne Memorial

1/18 Portage Northern

1/20 at Kal. Central

1/25 Harper Creek

1/27 at St. Joseph

2/1 at Benton Harbor

2/4 at Lakeview

2/8 at Portage Central

2/10 at Gull Lake

2/18 Loy Norrix

2/25 Kal. Central

Calhoun Christian

12/7 Bellevue

12/9 Cedar Springs Tech

12/14 at WM Lutheran

12/16 at Fellowship Baptist

12/28 vs. Battle Creek Academy

1/4 Jackson Christian

1/6 Algoma Christian

1/11 Libertas Christian

1/13 at WM Academy

1/18 at Kal. Heritage

1/20 at Libertas Christian

1/25 at Barry County Christian

1/27 Heritage Christian

2/1 WM Lutheran

2/3 GR Sacred Heart

2/8 at Will Carleton

2/10 Lansing Christian

2/15 St. Philip

2/18 at Athens

2/24 Zion Christian

Harper Creek

12/7 St. Joseph

12/10 Parma Western

12/17 at Marshall

12/29 Lakeview

1/4 Portage Central

1/7 at Jackson Northwest

1/11 Hastings

1/14 Pennfield

1/18 at Lumen Christi

1/21 at Coldwater

1/25 at BC Central

1/28 at Parma Western

2/1 Vicksburg

2/4 Marshall

2/11 Jackson Northwest

2/15 at Hastings

2/18 at Pennfield

2/22 Lumen Christi

2/25 Coldwater

3/1 at Charlotte

Pennfield

12/7 at Plainwell

12/10 Jackson Northwest

12/17 at Lumen Christi

12/29 at BC Central

1/4 Charlotte

1/7 at Parma Western

1/11 Marshall

1/14 at Harper Creek

1/18 Coldwater

1/21 at Hastings

1/28 at Jackson Northwest

2/4 Lumen Christi

2/8 Benton Harbor

2/11 Parma Western

2/15 at Marshall

2/18 Harper Creek

2/22 at Coldwater

2/25 Hastings

3/1 at Lakewood

3/3 Lawton

Lakeview

12/7 Jackson

12/10 at Kal. Central

12/14 at Portage Northern

12/16 at BC Central

12/21 Kal. Christian

12/29 at Harper Creek

1/7 Stev.-Lakeshore

1/11 at St. Joseph

1/13 Gull Lake

1/18 Adrian

1/21 at Loy Norrix

1/25 at Portage Central

1/27 Kal. Central

2/4 BC Central

2/8 Mattawan

2/10 at Stev.-Lakeshore

2/18 at Gull Lake

2/22 at Otsego

2/25 Loy Norrix

3/3 Marshall

St. Philip

12/7 Bronson

12/9 Burr Oak

12/14 at Litchfield

12/16 Colon

12/29 Union City

1/11 Camden-Frontier

1/14 Climax-Scotts

1/21 NA-Jerome

1/26 at Athens

1/28 at Jackson Christian

2/2 Waldron

2/4 Pittsford

2/11 at Climax-Scotts

2/15 at Calhoun Christian

2/23 at Colon

2/25 Athens

3/3 at Tekonsha

