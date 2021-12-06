The 2021-22 City Boys Basketball Season Schedule:
Battle Creek Central
12/10 St. Joseph
12/14 at Stev.-Lakeshore
12/16 Lakeview
12/28 Charlotte
12/29 Pennfield
1/7 Gull Lake
1/11 at Mattawan
1/13 at Loy Norrix
1/17 at Wayne Memorial
1/18 Portage Northern
1/20 at Kal. Central
1/25 Harper Creek
1/27 at St. Joseph
2/1 at Benton Harbor
2/4 at Lakeview
2/8 at Portage Central
2/10 at Gull Lake
2/18 Loy Norrix
2/25 Kal. Central
Calhoun Christian
12/7 Bellevue
12/9 Cedar Springs Tech
12/14 at WM Lutheran
12/16 at Fellowship Baptist
12/28 vs. Battle Creek Academy
1/4 Jackson Christian
1/6 Algoma Christian
1/11 Libertas Christian
1/13 at WM Academy
1/18 at Kal. Heritage
1/20 at Libertas Christian
1/25 at Barry County Christian
1/27 Heritage Christian
2/1 WM Lutheran
2/3 GR Sacred Heart
2/8 at Will Carleton
2/10 Lansing Christian
2/15 St. Philip
2/18 at Athens
2/24 Zion Christian
Harper Creek
12/7 St. Joseph
12/10 Parma Western
12/17 at Marshall
12/29 Lakeview
1/4 Portage Central
1/7 at Jackson Northwest
1/11 Hastings
1/14 Pennfield
1/18 at Lumen Christi
1/21 at Coldwater
1/25 at BC Central
1/28 at Parma Western
2/1 Vicksburg
2/4 Marshall
2/11 Jackson Northwest
2/15 at Hastings
2/18 at Pennfield
2/22 Lumen Christi
2/25 Coldwater
3/1 at Charlotte
Pennfield
12/7 at Plainwell
12/10 Jackson Northwest
12/17 at Lumen Christi
12/29 at BC Central
1/4 Charlotte
1/7 at Parma Western
1/11 Marshall
1/14 at Harper Creek
1/18 Coldwater
1/21 at Hastings
1/28 at Jackson Northwest
2/4 Lumen Christi
2/8 Benton Harbor
2/11 Parma Western
2/15 at Marshall
2/18 Harper Creek
2/22 at Coldwater
2/25 Hastings
3/1 at Lakewood
3/3 Lawton
Lakeview
12/7 Jackson
12/10 at Kal. Central
12/14 at Portage Northern
12/16 at BC Central
12/21 Kal. Christian
12/29 at Harper Creek
1/7 Stev.-Lakeshore
1/11 at St. Joseph
1/13 Gull Lake
1/18 Adrian
1/21 at Loy Norrix
1/25 at Portage Central
1/27 Kal. Central
2/4 BC Central
2/8 Mattawan
2/10 at Stev.-Lakeshore
2/18 at Gull Lake
2/22 at Otsego
2/25 Loy Norrix
3/3 Marshall
St. Philip
12/7 Bronson
12/9 Burr Oak
12/14 at Litchfield
12/16 Colon
12/29 Union City
1/11 Camden-Frontier
1/14 Climax-Scotts
1/21 NA-Jerome
1/26 at Athens
1/28 at Jackson Christian
2/2 Waldron
2/4 Pittsford
2/11 at Climax-Scotts
2/15 at Calhoun Christian
2/23 at Colon
2/25 Athens
3/3 at Tekonsha
