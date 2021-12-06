Commentary: New Infrastructure Law Funds Dam and Culvert Removal
By Nicole Cordan
The Daily Yonder
3 days ago
This story was originally published by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Rivers are the lifeblood of our public lands. Like the arteries that carry oxygen through our bodies, rivers help every part of the landscape thrive. From the carbon-sequestering vegetation in riverine habitat to the caddis fly and other insects that fish...
From ConstructionDive: The recently signed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes about $3 billion for dam safety, modernization and removal, as well as for hydropower projects. While that sum is not enough to cover all needed repairs and upgrades for the nation’s aging dams, it does mark a significant uptick in funding, according to experts.
Originally Posted On: https://www.mudgefasteners.com/news/2021/11/24/what-the-new-infrastructure-law-means-for-the-fastener-industry. On November 15th, President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. With bipartisan support, the legislation invests in funding for roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, water systems and expanded broadband. Eric Hoplin, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) CEO, stated that “this legislation will help the wholesale distribution industry more efficiently move goods and materials across the country, benefitting both American businesses and consumers. Bipartisan collaboration results in great achievements for our country, and this investment in infrastructure is a victory for all Americans.” So, the question for our industry now is “What does this historic legislation mean for the fastener world?”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released over $7 billion to state governments and tribes to upgrade drinking and waste water systems, the first allotment of clean water funds that was approved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last month. The installment is part...
The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled billions of dollars in new federal water infrastructure funding on Thursday, urging states to utilize the federal dollars from the recent bipartisan infrastructure law to address environmental impacts faced by historically underserved communities. The bipartisan infrastructure law provided more than $50 billion to the EPA...
Michigan Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas was part of the unanimous passage of Senate Bill 565 on Thursday, which would invest $3.34 billion to make improvements to Michigan's infrastructure, including dams, and water quality. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. SB 565 would designate...
Stewards of watersheds throughout Appalachia have a lot of cleaning up to do. First, though, they have a lot of clearing up to do — with potentially billions of dollars on the line. President Joe Biden signed into law a bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month that provides $11.29 billion...
BOSTON – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) is making a push for federal funding to be allocated to Cape Cod for infrastructure improvements. In a letter addressed to Governor Charlie Baker (R), U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D) and Elizabeth Warren (D), and U.S. Congressman Bill Keating (D-MA9), Xiarhos said the Cape needs its fair share of funding approved by Congress in Washington.
WASHINGTON — The leader of Amtrak told a U.S. House panel Thursday that the recently enacted infrastructure law made great strides to solving the passenger rail system’s financial woes and placed it on equal footing with other modes of transportation. Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s rail subcommittee and Amtrak Executive Director Stephen […]
The post Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Hampshire will receive more than $72 million in federal funding for upgrades to the state’s water infrastructure in 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today. EPA Administrator Michael...
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA or “Act”) signed into law on Nov. 15 is a $1.2 trillion package introduced under President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan in March 2021. The new 2,700-plus page infrastructure law holds two main objectives:. First, it renews numerous current infrastructure...
The year was 2005 and Parade magazine, a publication distributed with Sunday newspapers nationwide, featured Ketchikan on its Nov. 6 cover for a story entitled “A Visit To The Bridge To Nowhere.” Earlier in 2005, Sen. Ted Stevens and Rep. Don Young inserted $223 million toward the Ketchikan bridge and $229 million for the Knik Arm bridge into federal transportation law. Gov. Sarah Palin canceled the Ketchikan bridge in 2007 and Gov. Bill Walker canceled the Knik Arm bridge in 2016 due to lack of funds and the state’s need to spend transportation money to repair existing infrastructure.
The recently enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will allow more road projects to get done in every Alabama county, but the state says it isn’t enough funding to tackle mega-projects. “The infrastructure act will enable the Alabama Department of Transportation to push forward with projects across the...
Congressional designation of the Interstate 14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia became a reality Monday with the presidential signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure bill. The newly designated I-14 route runs from Midland-Odessa across Central Texas then to Alexandria, La., Laurel, Miss., Montgomery, Ala., and Columbus,...
Originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. For decades, rural communities have struggled to maintain crumbling roads and bridges in the face of shrinking tax bases and diminishing resources. Covid-19 has only made the situation worse, by halting infrastructure projects and diverting public resources away from repaving roads to public health.
There is a new version of the Build Back Better Act, which is a part of the infrastructure legislative efforts being negotiated by Congress. The pared, down $1.75 trillion framework proposes $150 billion for affordable housing—the largest investment in housing programs in a generation. Of particular note for rural America, the bill proposes $2 billion for Rural Housing Services at United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), including funding for a largely under-the-radar loan program known as Section 515, which has been one of the only sources of federal support for affordable rental housing targeted to rural communities.
The law is expected to help create 1.5 million jobs every year over the next decade. Leaders from local labor unions joined U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor Monday to celebrate the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and talk about its impacts on the Tampa Bay area. President Joe Biden signed...
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan Thursday announced funding that states, Tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 through the bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding, provided through EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, will create jobs while upgrading America’s aging water infrastructure and addressing...
