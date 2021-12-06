Penn State and West Virginia play SEC/Big 10 teams

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – While Pitt plays December 30 against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl, a couple of other teams in the Pittsburgh radius are bowling.

West Virginia faces Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 10:15p on Tuesday, December 28. Penn State against number 21 Arkansas at noon on January 1 in the Outback Bowl.

“I got a ton of respect for (Arkansas head coach) Sam (Pittman),” said Penn State head coach James Franklin. “Been able to catch a few games and scores, but haven’t been able to dive into them. Have a ton of respect for the conference, know it well. I know he’s done a good job of what Arkansas is, what Arkansas stands for. He’s brought a hard-nosed positive energy.”

The Razorbacks finished the regular season 8-4 with a signature win over number 7 (at the time) Texas A&M. Arkansas was second in the SEC in rushing yards at 217.3 a game, quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 21 touchdowns to three interceptions and led the Razorbacks in rushing yards gained with 703. Defensively, Arkansas had 70 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions.

“I think there is value in it,” Franklin said of playing in a bowl. “Anytime you can get extra practices there is value. An opportunity to get more reps to the young players, very similar to what you would do in spring ball and training camp.”

It’s the first meeting between the schools and fourth time for Penn State in the Outback Bowl, first since 2010. Nittany Lions are fifth nationally with 30 bowl victories.

“To be able to play a great game in a great venue that has tremendous history,” Franklin said of playing in Tampa Bay. “I know our players are really excited about it. I know my daughters are really excited about it.”

Like with Penn State and Arkansas, it’s the first meeting between the 6-6 Mountaineers and 8-4 Golden Gophers.

Leddie Brown amassed 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight season, closing out with 156 against Kansas leading West Virginia.

“What (Minnesota head coach) P.J.

(Fleck) has done not only at Minnesota, but Western Michigan, is special,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “A lot of energy. He's a great motivator, great teacher. He's a program builder, and he's a relater and he's done a tremendous job at both of those universities as the head coach, and he's done it in a lot of different ways.”

“If you look at this team, you see a little bit of crossover watching them because of the respect I have for him. Their defense is playing as good as anybody in the country.”

The Gophers ended the regular season as the nation's fourth-ranked defense, yielding only 284.8 yards per game, second in the Big 10 allowing 100.2 yards rushing and 18.3 points per game.

Minnesota lost stud running back Mohamed Ibrahim early in the season and led on the ground by three over 500 yards with Ky Thomas rushing for 724 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 1,935 yards with 10 touchdown and eight picks.

Fleck is in his fifth year at the helm and led the Gophers to their second eight-plus win season in the last three years, including the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. Only two Minnesota teams since 1873 have had six or more conference wins, both under Fleck.

It's the 18 th bowl in the last 20 years for West Virginia, 1-1 in this bowl in Downtown Phoenix, winning 43-42 over Arizona State in 2016. Minnesota is 0-3 in this game.