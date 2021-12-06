Shikun & Binui to build Israel's largest solar energy field

JERUSALEM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Israel on Monday chose local infrastructure group Shikun and Shikun & Binui (SKBN.TA) to build its largest ever solar energy field that will generate up to 300 megawatts of electricity.

The tender for the photovoltaic field, to be constructed near the desert town of Dimona, had a final price of 0.0858 shekels ($0.0271) per kilowatt hour and includes an energy storage component that will have a capacity of 210 megawatt hours, according to the Finance Ministry.

It noted the price was significantly lower than the production of energy "using polluting fuels."

The project will help Israel reach its target of producing 30% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the ministry said.

($1 = 3.1673 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.