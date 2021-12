The New York Islanders are coming out of their COVID-19 pause looking to rewrite their season, with the first few chapters being anything but a best seller. Although there have been several players that have failed to live up to expectations this season, one player that needs to look significantly stronger out of this mini-break is Islanders’ captain Anders Lee. In the 12 games, he has played this season, he only has four goals to his name.

