ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iM5Bt_0dFHl0Hu00

(NEXSTAR) — A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products over possible listeria contamination , the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday .

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., voluntarily recalled approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products after notifying the FSIS that product sampling showed positive Listeria monocytogen es results.

How much does a strand of Christmas lights add to your electric bill?

The affected products include Alexander & Hornung branded fully cooked products as well as private label products made for retail customers, the company said. The products were produced on various dates .

The affected products carry the establishment number “EST.10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to retailers nationwide, the company said.

The St. Clair Shores company said in a press release that no illnesses or complaints have been reported in association with the products and that it initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis is an infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Dictionary.com names word of the year for 2021: ‘Allyship’

The CDC says listeriosis risk is higher in people 65 years or older, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms of infection include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions or even death. In pregnant women, the infection can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. Infection in newborns can lead to serious illness or death.

The FSIS is urging consumers to refrain from consuming the affected products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the health regulatory agency said, adding that they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Check Your Fridge for These Recalled Meats ASAP

Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc. has initiated a recall of more than 234,000 pounds of processed meat products due to the possibility of listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall applies to 17...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Saint Clair Shores, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Industry
Saint Clair Shores, MI
Industry
Saint Clair Shores, MI
Health
City
Saint Clair Shores, MI
Best Life

If You Bought These Meats, Throw Them Away Now, USDA Says

As the holidays approach, you may find yourself making more trips to the grocery store than usual, gathering supplies to create your holiday feast. And while making enough food for your family and friends—and preparing something everyone enjoys—may be at the forefront of your mind, authorities say there could be a bigger concern related to the preparation of your holiday meal this year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that a popular food manufacturer is pulling more than 234,000 pounds of its products from the market due to the serious risk they may pose to consumers. Read on to find out which foods are being recalled and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
BGR

Urgent meat recall: 234,000 pounds were sold so check your fridge now

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which is part of the US Department of Agriculture, recently announced a massive recall that involves nearly 235,000 pounds of pork products. While some recalls are limited in scope, this particular meat recall is jarringly extensive. The underlying cause of the recall, as we’ve seen with other food recalls, is that the food items at issue may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
WHAS 11

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Bacteria#Cdc#Nexstar#Alexander Hornung#Fsis
CBS Pittsburgh

Recall Issued For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat Over Listeria Concerns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination. The affected meats were sold nationwide under a variety of brand names, including Wellshire and Butcher Boy. The items are all fully cooked and have the establishment code M10125 stamped inside the USDA’s inspection mark. The meat should be thrown out or returned to the store. For a full list of affected products, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
peakofohio.com

Kroger Issues Recall of 19 Baked Good Items

Kroger has issued a recall of 19 baked good items sold under the Country Oven brand. The concern is that the items may contain metal fragments that possibly got into the starch used during the baking process. The items were sold in stores across nearly 30 states, including Ohio and...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
foodsafetynews.com

Listeria monocytogenes contamination fears spark recall

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, says USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products were produced on...
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
SlashGear

Pet supplements recalled over risky bacteria that can infect humans

The FDA has published a new recall involving products sold for cats and dogs, though this one doesn’t involve food. The advisory comes from the company Livia Global, Inc., which says the recall covers two brand names: BioLifePet and LiviaOne. The decision to voluntarily remove these items from sale was made after routine third-party lab testing revealed potential Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination.
PET SERVICES
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
WTAJ

Frozen cauliflower, broccoli tots recalled due to ‘serious health risks’

(WTAJ) — Two frozen food items, cauliflower and broccoli tots, from specific brands were recalled due to possible contamination that can cause serious health risks, especially the cauliflower. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), frozen cauliflower from TJ Farms Select brand was recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria […]
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Bread packaging error leads to recall in four states

Calise & Sons Bakery Inc. produced Italian Scala Bread but packaged it in another product’s bags, prompting the company to initiate a recall. Italian Scala bread with sesame seeds was packaged as golden flax seed Scala bread, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy