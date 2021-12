DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A 22-year-old student from the University of New Hampshire was reported missing Saturday morning. Durham Police say Vincenzo Lirosi had been last seen drinking with friends late Friday night. Police believe he took a shortcut to where he lives by walking through a wooded area near Woodman Road. He was later reported missing at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Lirosi was wearing a grey Patriots hoodie and khaki pants on Friday night. Police added that he did not have a phone or any form of ID on him. Vincenzo Lirosi. (Photo Credit: Durham Police) He’s about 5’7″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police is 603-868-2324.

DURHAM, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO