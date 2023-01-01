ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Just Being Miley (And a Multi-Millionaire)! Miley Cyrus' Net Worth and How Much She Made From 'Hannah Montana'

By Jessica Sager
 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus is such a staple in pop culture that it's almost easy to forget there was once a world without her.

From tween TV star to tabloid antics, from tongue overexposure to topping the charts, Cyrus has pretty much done it all—TV, movies, music, reality show judging—and, for the most part, despite controversies (think oversexualization and cultural appropriation), has come out relatively unscathed compared to many other former child stars.

The "We Can't Stop" singer has dubbed herself a "strategic hot mess," explaining, "I'm at a point in my career when I can be exactly who I want to be. I just want to like, have fun and not think about any repercussions."

In December 2021, just after her 29th birthday, Cyrus was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the music category for 2022. She tweeted in celebration, "It was now or never." No kidding!

In a video for the outlet, she gushed, "Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It's my favorite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn't get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am."

Whether she's trolling the world in a bear costume, belting out a ballad, mentoring up-and-coming artists or ringing in the New Year with Dolly Parton, Cyrus has made herself quite a wealthy woman. Find out Miley Cyrus' net worth and how she earned it, from Hannah Montana and beyond.

How did Miley Cyrus get famous?

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and goddaughter of Dolly Parton, Cyrus rose to fame in 2006 when she began her stint as the titular Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel. However, it actually wasn't her first role: She played young Ruthie in Big Fish in 2003, her acting debut.

Cyrus also auditioned to play alongside Taylor Lautner in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl in 3D, but turned it down in favor of Hannah Montana. (If you ask us, it was probably a good move.)

Hannah Montana was one of the biggest shows on cable and debuted to huge numbers, launching Cyrus as not just an actress, but also a pop star.

In March 2021, Cyrus wrote an open letter to the character, thanking her for being such a huge part of her on- and offscreen life.

"Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true," Cyrus wrote in part. "You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say, thank you!"

What is Miley Cyrus' net worth?

Cyrus has an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Who is richer, Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is significantly richer than Cyrus, worth an estimated $400 million to Cyrus' $160 million.

How much does Miley Cyrus make per show?

At the time of Hannah Montana's airing, Cyrus reportedly made five times her per-episode salary for just one concert, amounting to $75,000. Of course, she likely now makes at least ten times that per concert.

How much did Miley Cyrus make on tour?

Cyrus' precise paydays for her tours aren't known, but they grossed big time, so it's safe to assume she makes a mint. Her Best Of Both Worlds Tour, which ran from late 2007 through January 2008, grossed more than $54 million. Her second outing, 2009's The Wonder World Tour, made more than $67 million, $15 million of which went to the starlet herself. Cyrus' Gypsy Heart Tour, which took her through much of the southern hemisphere in 2011, made more than $26 million. Her Bangerz tour took in over $62 million, selling out numerous dates, while her significantly smaller-scale Milky Milky Milk Tour with the Flaming Lips in 2015 netted around $1 million.

How much did Hannah Montana make per episode?

Cyrus reportedly only made $15,000 per episode of Hannah Montana.

How many episodes of Hannah Montana are there?

There are 98 episodes of Hannah Montana.

How much did Miley Cyrus make from Hannah Montana?

Assuming Cyrus never got a raise during her tenure on the Disney series (which is unlikely, but we simply don't have any evidence otherwise, so we're rounding low here), she made $1.47 million from Hannah Montana.

How much did Miley Cyrus get paid for Black Mirror?

It's unclear how much Cyrus was paid for her memorable episode as pop star Ashley on Black Mirror, but the show's creators say she wasn't in it for a paycheck regardless.

"Miley would never do anything for money," Charlie Brooker told Grazia. "She does not need to do anything for money. She's her own person."

"If you've got a story in which one of your main characters is an international pop star, it bloody helps if you've got someone who knows what they're doing," he elaborated in a Netflix featurette. "Quite quickly it was apparent she's got a really good sense of humor, and she's kind of been through—not directly, but she's been through a lot of things in this story... I think the darkness of it is what appealed to her most."

Producer Annabel Jones said they thought of Cyrus almost immediately for the part, but "didn't dream" that she'd actually be game to do it. Jones said that Cyrus' own experiences as a pop star helped influence the script and even led to some changes within the story.

How much did Miley Cyrus get paid for her Gucci advert?

Cyrus' payday for her ads for the fragrance Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia aren't publicly known. It's her first major high fashion campaign ever, and Cyrus admitted that she didn't necessarily think she was the right person for the job at first.

"Alessandro [Michele, Gucci creative director] saw me in this soft, vulnerable, light, whimsical state that I couldn't see. I remember the first time I ever started talking to Alessandro, I had on these glasses and, like, a big Gucci hat and all black and I was telling him, 'You know, I always know when something is right for me and I don't think I'm the right girl. I think you made a mistake. I don't think that I represent the Flora Fantasy. I think I'm very heavy,'" she recalled to Interview. "And he goes, 'Well that's not what I really see and that's not what I feel the public sees. I feel like you are hope and optimism.'"

How much did Hannah Montana: The Movie make?

Hannah Montana: The Movie grossed $155 worldwide on a $30 million budget in 2009. When it debuted on The Disney Channel in November 2010, it drew 4.6 million viewers. The film also had a healthy life on home video, generating an additional whopping $61 million of revenue on that platform alone.

How much did Miley Cyrus get paid for High School Musical 2?

Cyrus was chosen by fans to appear in a brief cameo in High School Musical 2, though her exact payday isn't known. (Considering she only made $15,000 per episode of Hannah Montana, we can assume it's substantially less than that.)

Disney Channel President Gary Marsh said of the cameo, "It was our viewers who catapulted High School Musical to one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year so we consider it our privilege to give them a chance to participate in the storytelling, to determine elements of the sequel which will be seen by millions of kids and families worldwide."

See Cyrus discuss the cute cameo below.

How much did Miley Cyrus get paid for the NCAA Tournament?

Cyrus' pay for the NCAA Final Four in April 2021 isn't publicly known, but her performance wasn't particularly well-received—especially in light of the fact that at the time, college athletes didn't get paid for the mass revenues they brought to schools.

Jemele Hill remarked, "So Capital One and presumably AT&T paid Miley Cyrus a bunch of money to do cover songs. Remind me how much the players get again?"

Another user quipped, "What if we paid college athletes whatever it's costing for this 30 minute Miley Cyrus concert? #FinalFour."

Others commented that Cyrus just didn't seem to fit with the event.

How much money did Miley Cyrus make from "Party In the USA?"

We don't know exactly how much Cyrus pocketed for "Party In the USA," the indelible patriotic anthem that name-drops Britney Spearsand Jay-Z, but we do know that the artists who wrote the song made a comfortable living from it. Jessie Jrevealed to Glamour UKthat co-writing the tune "paid [her] rent for like, three years."

How much did Miley get paid for The Voice?

Cyrus reportedly raked in $13 million for each of her two seasons as a coach on The Voice. Ahead of starting season 11 with fellow new coach Alicia Keys, Cyrus gushed that she was excited for there to be two women on the panel for the first time.

"We were together today and it's like a total love fest. Her and I are both extremely mellow," she said. "I think people, when they put girls on TV, they [think], 'This is how we're going to get the ratings up because there's going to be drama and there's going to be cat fights.' They're thinking that we're just going to bring kind of the dramatics to the show and we couldn't be more opposite."

Next, find out Kelly Clarkson's net worth and how she earned it.

