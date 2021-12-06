ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JV Article: Stratabound Minerals aims to transition from explorer to producer following Fremont acquisition

northernminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStratabound Minerals (TSXV: SB; US-OTC: SBMIF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects in North America. The Toronto-headquartered junior owns properties in several world-class mining jurisdictions, including California, Yukon Territory, Ontario, and New Brunswick. Stratabound is focused on advancing its recently...

www.northernminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Flora Growth Expands Line of Lifestyle Brands Following Vessel Acquisition

Flora Growth has followed through with its definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vessel’s equity interests. This acquisition opens Flora up to the North American market, in addition to expanding its brand portfolio, with a proven operator that has achieved trailing 12-months revenue of $6.6 million and year-over-year growth of 90%
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Elk Studios heads to the US following Scientific acquisition

Scientific Games has acquired Elk Studios in a merger which strengthens the former’s igaming content offering and production capabilities. Lauding “another important step,” the addition of Elk to Scientific Games’ portfolio of brands continues the company’s investment to enhance its presence within the digital market. Moreover, the addition of the Stockholm-based developer’s in-house games portfolio has bolstered the firm’s capacity for creating igaming content.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Design Week

Elmwood to merge with Holmes & Marchant following acquisition by MSQ

The move aims to create a new agency model, according to the marketing group, specifically designed to help brands in a “dynamic media environment”. Design consultancy Elmwood has been acquired by marketing communications group MSQ and will now be merged with design business Holmes & Marchant. The new consultancy will...
BUSINESS
mining.com

South Australia extends mineral exploration co-financing initiative

The Government of South Australia announced that it has extended its Accelerated Discovery Initiative (ADI) until 2025, committing another $11.5 million to the program. The ADI provides co-financing to mineral exploration activities to attract greater exploration investment and bring forward new mineral resource discoveries. “We expect to receive a high...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Mineralization#Stratabound Minerals#Tsxv#Sbmif#Sutter Gold Mining#Lincoln#Kore Mining#Koref#California Gold Mining
Outsider.com

West Virginia Hit by 1.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Early Tuesday morning, an earthquake was reported along the West Virginia/Virginia border, about 30 minutes from Roanoke, V.A. The quake registered as a 1.9 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Very few people would have felt any shaking at this intensity, but it was enough to be recorded. Earthquakes in...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

CMA CGM Acquisition Creates Fourth-Largest Contract Logistics Player

The Ingram Micro CLS business being acquired specializes in e-commerce contract logistics and omnichannel fulfillment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Canada opens door to immigrants, adding fuel to hot housing market

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada hopes more immigration can boost economic growth and allay a worsening post-pandemic labor shortage, but new migrants could pour gasoline on that red-hot housing market that the central bank has warned was stoked by "a sudden influx of investors." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration...
IMMIGRATION
northernminer.com

The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 268: Magnetics ‘upwards of 80% of the rare earths market’, ft Cox, Chalmers and Grove at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features the ‘Deconstructing the Rare Earths Elements Market’ panel at the Global Mining Symposium, with Clint Cox, president of the Anchor House; Mark Chalmers, president and CEO of Energy Fuels; and Chris Grove, president of Commerce Resources. The panel discussed the role of government in promoting rare earth production, as well as which rare earths are the most used, where demand is heading, and the latest moves in China. The panel was moderated by Northern Miner senior reporter Carl A. Williams.
INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

New Valley homeowners finding flaws after purchasing their homes

PHOENIX — Homes across the Valley have been selling at lightning speed this past year, leaving some buyers to take what they can get. However, some may have signed too quickly, missing some major flaws in their home along the way. Debra wrote to the Let Joe Know team saying...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy