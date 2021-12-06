ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bernie Sanders to join Buffalo Starbucks workers for town hall Monday

By Adam Duke
 6 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been very vocal in support of Starbucks employees’ efforts to form a union, will be joining Buffalo workers for a town hall meeting Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Sanders recently met with Starbucks Workers United in its attempts to establish the first unionized Starbucks in the country, and has stood in solidarity with the group, as stores on Elmwood Avenue, Genesee Street and Camp Road are voting on possible unionization through Dec. 8.

“In my view, Starbucks — a company with record-breaking profits of over $8 BILLION this quarter alone — can absolutely afford to negotiate with its workers in good faith,” Sanders said in a social media post Saturday. He subsequently deleted the Twitter version of the post and sent out the attached flyer again on Sunday afternoon in the above tweet.

The town hall will be streaming live Monday at this link .

