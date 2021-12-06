ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘We made a mistake.’ Restaurant apologizes for asking San Francisco officers to leave

By Don Sweeney
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Francisco restaurant that sparked an uproar by asking three uniformed police officers to leave because their firearms made employees “uncomfortable” has apologized. “We made a mistake,” co-owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton wrote in an Instagram post for their brunch spot Hilda and Jesse on Sunday, Dec....

NBC Miami

SF Restaurant Apologizes After Refusing Service to 3 Officers That Made Staff ‘Uncomfortable'

A San Francisco restaurant issued an apology Sunday after its staff refused to serve armed police officers. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, co-owners of North Beach restaurant Hilda and Jesse apologized, after three uniformed officers with the San Francisco Police Department were asked to leave the establishment Friday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc17news.com

San Francisco police chief says restaurant’s refusal of service to on-duty officers was upsetting and a disappointment

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Tuesday that an incident last week when police officers were refused service at a local restaurant was “upsetting” and a disappointment. Scott praised the officers’ professionalism at the Hilda and Jesse restaurant in the city’s North Beach neighborhood Friday when three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
