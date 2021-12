Carter Family meets Addams Family in Easy Listening for Jerks, two new covers EPs by gold-certified prairie pickers The Dead South. Part II is inspired by the band’s own pre-show playlist and includes songs by System of a Down, The Doors, Cold War Kids, and Ween. The Dead South dust off “People Are Strange,” with an entertaining video that puts an intergalactic spin on the song’s theme of alienation. On “Chop Suey,” not a no-brainer for an acoustic band without a drummer, the band transcends the song’s metal origins and doubles up on Scott Pringle’s vocals for a sound as big as the first. Part II also sees the vocal debut of banjoist Colton “Crawdaddy” Crawford, who offers a deadpan rendition of Ween’s “Help Me Scrape The Mucus Off My Brain.” Easy Listening for Jerks are the first releases that see all four members taking lead vocal turns.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO