ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City imposes vaccine mandate on private employers

By The Associated Press
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktMsM_0dFHjLxA00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the deadline for the mandate is Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Vaccinations#Gyms#Mandates#Ap#Democratic#Msnbc#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MyChamplainValley.com

South Burlington City Council to vote on mask mandate

Face masks could be making a return in South Burlington’s indoor spaces like stores, restaurants, and city-owned buildings. The council will be deciding on a city-wide mandate Monday night, after the governor made it possible for municipalities to do so, regardless of people’s vaccination status. “There has been a lot of interest in doing just […]
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy