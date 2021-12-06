ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mayor de Blasio imposes COVID-19 vaccine mandate on NYC private sector workers

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that New York City will impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all private employers. The mayor said that just about everyone working in the Big Apple will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 27. “We in New...

www.gazettextra.com

