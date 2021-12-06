ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic relief will help build affordable housing on reservations

By Montana Public Radio
mtpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal program aimed at funding affordable housing on tribal reservations hasn’t kept up with inflation since it was established in 1996. But hundreds of millions of dollars of pandemic relief money recently passed by Congress is giving tribal housing authorities the opportunity to build new homes for the first time...

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Student Housing#Housing Authority#Housing Assistance#The Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#Cskt#Alaska Native
atlanticcitynews.net

U.S. cancels $2 billion in student loans, after earlier writes offs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Earlier this month, the federal Education Department announced it is canceling another round of student loan payments, adding that those eligible are now being notified via email. The new round will cancel loans worth $2 billion, reported Yahoo Money. According to Fortune, the initiative is part of an...
EDUCATION
