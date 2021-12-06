ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for December 6th

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert...

www.swiowanewssource.com

The Independent

What happened on the day John Lennon was shot?

Former Beatle John Lennon was shot and killed 41 years ago in New York City on 8 December 1980.Lennon, who was 40, was entering his Manhattan apartment building on New York’s Upper East Side in the evening when Mark David Chapman shot him four times at close range. Chapman was a 25-year-old former security guard from Honolulu, Hawaii, and had no prior criminal convictions.Earlier in the day, Chapman had received Lennon’s autograph on his copy of Double Fantasy. Lennon gave Chapman the autograph justbefore he left to attend a recording session at the Recording Plant with his wife, Yoko...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind December 6th

In 345 A.D., the real St. Nicholas died. In 1865, the 13th Amendment was ratified . . . which Abolished Slavery. In 1884, the Washington Monument was completed. In 1964, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” first aired on NBC. In 1969, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam hit...
POLITICS
Variety

Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

Friends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is one of those things you can’t predict. It doesn’t just come, it shows up and blesses you,” Oprah Winfrey, a friend of Avant, told Variety during an emotional conversation this weekend. “That is how you always felt if you were in Jacquie Avant’s presence. She showed up and you were blessed.” As partner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
swiowanewssource.com

'And Just Like That...' Carrie's back

The stars of "Sex and the City" launch the follow-up to the hit comedy, "And Just Like That..." in New York. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/27359069d2ce433e97aef8abdbcae18b.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
WSB Radio

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes...
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Sondheim's 'Assassins' lays bare the bizarre role of guns in American culture

Long before the numbing regularity of school shootings, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the current Supreme Court debate over whether to further relax gun laws, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was sounding the alarm about the role of guns in American culture. Sondheim, who died on Nov. 26, 2021, had a knack for using stage and song to explore America’s dark, violent underbelly. One of his lesser-known works, “Assassins,” just started a new run off-Broadway by the Classic Stage Company. Originally produced in 1990, the musical is a collective biography of the historical figures who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents, four...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
POLITICS

