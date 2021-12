The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais tomorrow night may be off, but it looks like it isn’t the multilateral decision that everyone assumed it was. Tonight, after Tottenham announced that they were not going forth with the match due to an extensive COVID-19 outbreak within the squad, Rennes released a statement of their own that claims the decision to call the match off was Spurs’ decision alone, accused Spurs of “a lack of fair play,” and stated that they fully intend to play the match anyway.

UEFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO