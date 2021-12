When it comes to a well-rounded and pitch-perfect series finale, there are a few shows that have sparked controversy among audiences expecting more from their favorites. Outside of the contentious chatter most recently around the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019, no show has been talked about more than the critically acclaimed Dexter starring Michael C. Hall. Originally ending its eight season-run in 2013, the show has returned in the form of Dexter: New Blood — the anticipated revival on Showtime picking up eight years after America's favorite vigilante serial killer faked his own death and took up life as a somber lumberjack.

