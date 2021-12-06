ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Cite to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxaLN_0dFHimYS00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.


New US travel restrictions start Monday

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

California plans to be abortion ‘sanctuary’ if Roe v. Wade is overturned

With more than two dozen states poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court gives them the OK next year, California clinics and their allies in the state Legislature on Wednesday revealed a plan to make the state a “sanctuary" for those seeking reproductive care, including possibly paying for travel, lodging and procedures for people from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WWLP

Flood insurance costs rise in areas once deemed lower risk

Under a revamped federal flood insurance program rolled out this fall, millions of homeowners are set for rate hikes that officials say more accurately reflect a property’s risk. That includes the vast majority of the 1.7 million homeowners with relatively cheap policies in areas federal officials previously deemed low or moderate risk — and where coverage is voluntary.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Vaccinations#Gyms#Mandates#Ap#Democratic#Msnbc#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

New York State COVID-19 update for December 8th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     “Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy