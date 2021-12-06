ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Shockers Come Up Short Against K-State

By Kfh Staff
 6 days ago

Despite a season-high 19 points from Morris Udeze, Wichita State fell 65-59 to Kansas State on Sunday evening at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first meeting between the two schools since 2003.

Markquis Nowell scored 16 points for K-State (5-2), including a deep three-pointer that broke a 54-all tie with 1:35 to play.

Udeze made 7-of-8 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Shockers (6-2) who saw their 12-game Wichita winning streak snapped and lost downtown for the first time since 2017.

Tyson Etienne added 11 points but made just 4-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-11 from three.

Neither side shot the ball well. WSU finished at 35.2 percent to K-State’s 33.9.

K-State committed just seven turnovers to WSU’s 14. Shocker opponents had averaged 17.7 coming in.

The Wildcats limited the Shockers to just three second-chance points on six offensive rebounds.

WSU enjoyed a fast start, building leads of 11-2 and 17-5 at the 12:15 mark of the first half. Udeze scored seven points in that stretch.

The Shockers made four of their first seven three-point attempts – the last from Chaunce Jenkins to pad the lead to 20-8 at the 11:26-mark – but made just one more the rest of the night on 16 tries.

K-State recovered from a dreadful shooting start (2-of-15, 0-of-6 from three). Mike McGuirl made a three and fed Kaosi Ezeagu for alley-oops on consecutive possessions to fuel a 12-0 run.

Luke Kasubke’s three capped a string of six-straight field goal makes and gave the visitors their first lead of the night, 25-24, with 5:00 on the clock.

K-State took a two-point lead into halftime (32-30). Udeze accounted for 14 of the 30 Shocker points.

WSU regrouped and opened the second half on a 14-5 run. Udeze spun between two defenders for a layup and a 44-37 cushion with 14:41 to play.

Those were the last WSU points until the 7:15-mark. The Shockers missed eight-consecutive shots, and K-State capitalized with a 9-0 run to re-take the lead.

The lead changed hands four more times. Ricky Council IV made a short pull-up jumper for a 51-50 Shocker lead with just under 4:00 showing and tied the game at 54 on a three-pointer with 2:02 to go.

Nowell responded with a deep three then added a pair of free throws on the next trip.

Mark Smith helped seal the game with a key defensive play, coming up with a steal and then sprinting ahead for a transition dunk off a feed Selton Miguel.

NOTABLE:
• WSU fell at home for the first time since Dec. 12, 2020 against Oklahoma State.
• WSU lost downtown for the first time since 2017 (Oklahoma) and is now 8-3 all-time.
• K-State improved to 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
• The Wildcats now lead the all-time series 21-11 (7-9 in Wichita).
• WSU is 1-11 all-time against Bruce Weber. The majority of the games took place during his time at Southern Illinois (1998-03).

UP NEXT:
• Next Saturday, WSU makes its first appearance at Charles Koch Arena in 26 days when it welcomes Norfolk State. The 6 p.m. tip airs on ESPN+.
Great seats are still available at 978-FANS (3267) or online at goshockers.com/Tickets.
• WSU will host a special “Teddy Bear Toss” at halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently-used teddy bear, to be thrown onto the court and donated to children at a local hospital.
• Fans can show their Norfolk State ticket at the gate and receive free admission to Saturday’s 2 p.m. women’s game against Grambling State.

A KU win in KC over UTEP

KU has a wealth of talent and it shows. Bruce and Jacob are joined by Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni coming off of a win over the Miners in KC. Jayhawk athletics talk on a Wednesday Sports Daily.
A KU preview with Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni

Hour 2 - A jam packed 10 a.m. hour on a mid-week Sports Daily. First our weekly check in with Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni… and plenty of ‘Hawks to talk about. Then we preview tonight’s Shocker game in Stillwater with Shocker Radio’s Bob Hull.
