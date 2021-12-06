Shockers Come Up Short Against K-State

Despite a season-high 19 points from Morris Udeze, Wichita State fell 65-59 to Kansas State on Sunday evening at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first meeting between the two schools since 2003.

Markquis Nowell scored 16 points for K-State (5-2), including a deep three-pointer that broke a 54-all tie with 1:35 to play.

Udeze made 7-of-8 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Shockers (6-2) who saw their 12-game Wichita winning streak snapped and lost downtown for the first time since 2017.

Tyson Etienne added 11 points but made just 4-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-11 from three.

Neither side shot the ball well. WSU finished at 35.2 percent to K-State’s 33.9.

K-State committed just seven turnovers to WSU’s 14. Shocker opponents had averaged 17.7 coming in.

The Wildcats limited the Shockers to just three second-chance points on six offensive rebounds.

WSU enjoyed a fast start, building leads of 11-2 and 17-5 at the 12:15 mark of the first half. Udeze scored seven points in that stretch.

The Shockers made four of their first seven three-point attempts – the last from Chaunce Jenkins to pad the lead to 20-8 at the 11:26-mark – but made just one more the rest of the night on 16 tries.

K-State recovered from a dreadful shooting start (2-of-15, 0-of-6 from three). Mike McGuirl made a three and fed Kaosi Ezeagu for alley-oops on consecutive possessions to fuel a 12-0 run.

Luke Kasubke’s three capped a string of six-straight field goal makes and gave the visitors their first lead of the night, 25-24, with 5:00 on the clock.

K-State took a two-point lead into halftime (32-30). Udeze accounted for 14 of the 30 Shocker points.

WSU regrouped and opened the second half on a 14-5 run. Udeze spun between two defenders for a layup and a 44-37 cushion with 14:41 to play.

Those were the last WSU points until the 7:15-mark. The Shockers missed eight-consecutive shots, and K-State capitalized with a 9-0 run to re-take the lead.

The lead changed hands four more times. Ricky Council IV made a short pull-up jumper for a 51-50 Shocker lead with just under 4:00 showing and tied the game at 54 on a three-pointer with 2:02 to go.

Nowell responded with a deep three then added a pair of free throws on the next trip.

Mark Smith helped seal the game with a key defensive play, coming up with a steal and then sprinting ahead for a transition dunk off a feed Selton Miguel.

NOTABLE:

• WSU fell at home for the first time since Dec. 12, 2020 against Oklahoma State.

• WSU lost downtown for the first time since 2017 (Oklahoma) and is now 8-3 all-time.

• K-State improved to 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• The Wildcats now lead the all-time series 21-11 (7-9 in Wichita).

• WSU is 1-11 all-time against Bruce Weber. The majority of the games took place during his time at Southern Illinois (1998-03).

• Next Saturday, WSU makes its first appearance at Charles Koch Arena in 26 days when it welcomes Norfolk State. The 6 p.m. tip airs on ESPN+.

