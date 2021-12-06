Mac Jones reportedly has filed for another trademark

Mac Jones isn't just sticking with one trademark.

Last week, Jones trademarked "MJ10," which got some riled up for it being unoriginal. Many mentioned some alternatives he could have gone with, including "Mac10."

Apparently Jones likes that too, as according to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the Patriots quarterback has filed for "Mac10."

Mac10 will be used for clothing items such as athletic pants, athletic shorts, athletic shirts, hats, beanies, etc.

A number of Patriots have entered the merchandise game recently and we'll see when Jones joins them.

The Patriots will take on the Bills Monday night in Buffalo.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.