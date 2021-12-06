ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones reportedly has filed for another trademark

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTSVD_0dFHifNN00

Mac Jones isn't just sticking with one trademark.

Last week, Jones trademarked "MJ10," which got some riled up for it being unoriginal. Many mentioned some alternatives he could have gone with, including "Mac10."

Apparently Jones likes that too, as according to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the Patriots quarterback has filed for "Mac10."

Mac10 will be used for clothing items such as athletic pants, athletic shorts, athletic shirts, hats, beanies, etc.

A number of Patriots have entered the merchandise game recently and we'll see when Jones joins them.

The Patriots will take on the Bills Monday night in Buffalo.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

How Brian Hoyer has helped mentor Patriots rookie Mac Jones; when veteran QB speaks, ‘he’s got everyone’s ear’

Mac Jones’ crash course on NFL quarterbacking has been one of the big success stories of the 2021 New England Patriots. So far, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have received a lot of praise for getting the rookie’s development. But the coaches can only lend so much insight. Fortunately, the team has a pseudo-coach who actually has years of experience as an NFL quarterback: veteran Brian Hoyer.
NFL
TMZ.com

Mac Jones Follows Tom Brady's 'TB12' Lead, Trademarks 'MJ10'

Mac Jones is following in Tom Brady's footsteps in more ways than one ... 'cause the New England Patriots quarterback just filed to trademark his own version of "TB12's" nickname -- "MJ10." Records show Jones' "Mac 10 Enterprises" officially filed for the phrase on November 26 ... with the intent...
NFL
cbslocal.com

POLL: Besides Mac Jones, Who Has Been Patriots’ Most Pleasant Surprise?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots continued their rise in the AFC standings on Sunday, beating the Titans, 36-13 at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones was solid on the day, racking up 310 yards and two touchdowns. But the quarterback hasn’t been the only strong point for New England during the team’s...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones the businessman? Patriots QB files trademark through Mac 10 Enterprises

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Mac Jones is having more and more in common with Tom Brady these days, and now the New England Patriots quarterback has more item, a trademark featuring his initials and jersey number. Records show Jones’ “Mac 10 Enterprises” officially filed for the phrase recently...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Surprising Admission On Mac Jones

Currently poised as the hottest team in the league with a six-game win streak, all NFL eyes are focused squarely on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots as they head into a consequential division matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Taking the field at Highmark Stadium in hostile Buffalo environment, the first-round rookie will look to prove he and and his red-hot team are the real deal.
NFL
Sun-Journal

Patriots notebook: Mac Jones still has areas to improve his game

There have been plenty of different views of Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans. The outside opinions have run the gamut from great to not so good, even with Jones throwing for over 300 yards, with two touchdowns, and a 123.2 quarterback rating. Josh McDaniels’ view? The Patriots offensive coordinator...
NFL
NECN

Will Weather Strike a Blow to Mac Jones in Patriots-Bills?

Curran: Will weather strike a blow to Mac Jones in Patriots-Bills? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots and Bills have the stage all to themselves for the biggest game of Week 13. And it’s gonna blow. Winds out of the WSW will be between 25 and 35 MPH...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark#Bills#Patriots#American Football#The Action Network#Pats Qb Mac Jones#Darrenrovell#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
Boston Herald

Mac Jones keeps marketing options open with recent trademarks

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recently had “MJ10” and “Mac10” trademarked. During his appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” Monday, Jones was asked the reasons behind the two trademarks. “I just wanted to protect myself, and my team off the field does a great job off the field protecting me,” he...
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones’ latest trademark is positively Tom Brady-esque

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in April, talking heads couldn’t help but make immediate comparisons to Tom Brady. Seriously. Folks on Twitter got those takes off before Jones eagerly made his way to the main stage to embrace Rodger Goodell!. An old-school pocket quarterback with limited mobility,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Mac Jones Named Offensive Rookie Of The Month

It was quite the month of November for the Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. New England had a perfect 4-0 record in November, outscoring their opponents 130-26 and extending their winning streak to six games. It is only the third time in the Bill Belichick era that the team has had a perfect November, the other three all resulted in Super Bowl appearances.
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Mac Jones An NFL MVP Candidate?

Could it be that the New England Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones were a match made in heaven?. The six-time Super Bowl champions did not trade up to acquire the play-caller from Alabama. The teams that went before either drafted other quarterbacks or selected players for different positions. Jones is...
NFL
cavchronline.com

Mac Jones

When you have “The GOAT” as your not-so-secret weapon of a quarterback, it is easy to believe you will always be the team that is nearly impossible to defeat. And then it happens. Your secret weapon is suddenly aiming for you from the other side. You no longer feel invincible. That is what the Patriots were facing two years ago with the loss of Tom Brady after twenty seasons as the domineering Patriot quarterback. The team and fans alike were left reeling with worry about the next season. They tried to convince themselves that Tom Brady was only one player and they had greater depth than just Tom Brady. They wanted to believe the franchise would continue to dominate.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy