San Diego, CA

SDPD: Pregnant teen hospitalized in Grant Hill crash

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pregnant teenager is on life support after a two-vehicle crash in Grant Hill, San Diego Police said Monday.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified driver of a 2005 Honda Civic ran a red light and broadsided a 2006 Chevy 1500 pickup on 28th Street near Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A pregnant 18-year-old, who was a passenger in the Honda, fell unconscious during the collision "and did not regain consciousness" at the scene, SDPD Officer John Buttle reported.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the teen is on life support, but Buttle said that her injuries "are not fully diagnosed" as of early Monday morning.

The drivers of the pickup and car were also injured. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital suffering chest pain and the driver of the Chevy 1500 complained of shoulder pain.

No other information on the incident was released.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

