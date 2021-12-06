ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHS duo finishes fifth at scotch doubles event

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis bowlers Christian Quirin (senior) and Kortnie Matz (sophomore) finished fifth at the Interstate 8 scotch doubles on Sunday.

The duo qualified third overall, but fell 255-168 in the first round of knockouts. In qualifying action, the bowlers rolled games of 133, 143, 176 and 163 for a 153 average.

The Sturgis ladies bowling team opened the season this past weekend.

They qualified eighth overall, but took on top-seeded Davidson in the quarterfinals. Baker games of 178-127 (349) and 171-92 (223) saw Davidson win the match.

Sturgis has a young squad and head coach Scott Spahr said it’s a learning process.

“Coming off a COVID-affected season, many of our athletes have never experienced any tournament, let alone what is to be the first of what will be better than a dozen this season,” he said. “The length of the day and pressure involved throughout is a new thing. It was a learning experience and will lead to better things on the journey forward.”

The boys qualified 11th overall and missed the quarterfinals.

“A great learning experience,” Spahr said. “Proud of all of our athletes today. Looking forward to an exciting season.”

Three Rivers wins two

The Three Rivers bowling teams each won over Paw Paw on Saturday. The boys won 23-7, the girls won 30-1.

Devin Svoboda had the high game for TR with a 176, Mark Wittenberg rolled a 145 and Theo Hermann added a 144. For the girls, Brooklyn Page rolled a high game of 170 followed by Tayler Mohney with a 153 and Carley Krauss with a 146.

