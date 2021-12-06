ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNMbC_0dFHiK2E00

How to watch, listen, stream, and get in on the action.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves . This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Target Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Timberwolves Broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Timberwolves Listen: Timberwolves Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Hawks +2

Moneyline: ATL +110, MIN -133

Total O/U: 221.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Oral History: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Trae Young Explains Number 11

NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Overall Rating

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#The Atlanta Hawks#Listen Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
42
Followers
151
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy