ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Baker: Vaccination surge could cut hospitalizations by half

By Katie Lannan
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6d5B_0dFHiDr900

If every unvaccinated person in Massachusetts got their COVID-19 shots, the state's COVID-19 hospitalization rate would drop by 50%, Gov. Charlie Baker says.

Visiting a clinic at the Shaw's Center in Brockton with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan to get their COVID-19 booster shots, Baker repeated that figure multiple times Friday as he encouraged people to get vaccinated and to obtain a booster when eligible.

"The best gift going into the holiday season that you can give yourself and your loved ones is to get the vaccine," Sullivan said. "Simple as that. It saves lives, your own lives and your loved ones' lives."

The Brockton booster clinic is one of several state-sponsored high-volume sites that together have the capacity to administer about 3,500 shots a day, Baker said. He said more high-volume booster locations will open later this month.

Baker and Polito said they talked to municipal officials earlier Friday – representatives from more than 100 communities were on the call, Baker said – to ask for local governments' support in expanding booster opportunities.

"We encourage those communities who have not yet launched clinics to do so," Polito said. "The federal government has assured us that supply is not an issue. Boosters are available for everyone who wants one. We hope to continue to work with more cities and towns, obviously, to make more boosters available, and as we head into the winter months, getting your booster will be the most effective way to ensure maximum protection from COVID-19. This will help us keep our schools open, our economy moving and let our families enjoy the holidays together."

Adults age 18 and older can receive a booster six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months after getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters are free and available at more than 1,000 locations in Massachusetts, including retail pharmacies, Baker said.

The Department of Public Health reported Friday afternoon that 4,893,925 people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either one J&J shot or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Baker said New England is "outperforming the rest of the country in terms of the number of folks and the percentage of the population that are fully vaccinated."

Despite the proliferation of vaccines here, COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are elevated. On Thursday the Department of Public Health tallied 5,170 new confirmed cases and said 989 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. On Dec. 2, 2020, before the first Massachusetts residents had been vaccinated, the department reported 4,613 new cases and 1,259 COVID hospitalizations.

The state's data show that of the 989 patients hospitalized as of Thursday's report, 370 were reported to be fully vaccinated.

"If you take the COVID-vaccinated population and the COVID non-vaccinated population, in total, and you take a look at how much of that population is spending time in the hospital with COVID, each of them, if all the folks who are unvaccinated got vaccinated it would drop our hospitalization rate by 50 percent," Baker said. "The vaccines clearly make a difference, and we think it's really important for folks if you haven't gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated, and if you're eligible for a booster, get a booster."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. He had revealed in February that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
Brockton, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Government
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
NBC News

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People ages 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes...
AUSTRALIA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

290
Followers
210
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy