News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ home win over 49ers

An unnerving glimpse into the very near future. 1. Carroll stays. As does Schneider. Pete Carroll is unquestionably the most successful head coach in franchise history, and deservedly beloved by fans, not the least reasons being his gum-chomping energy and indefatigable optimism; if not also the obvious allure of the Lombardi in 2014. But facing a necessary rebuild today, after a failed refresh begun in 2018, all the optimism in Puget Sound won’t see Carroll successfully lay a new foundation and flip the script in a season or two. Whether his philosophy has grown outdated, his game management is insufficient, the limitations of his coordinators are too stifling, or his stark failure to build a roster to fit his preferred "win with four" pass rush or ground-it-out offensive approach, there are too many signs the end has come for good Coach Pete. The abysmal team record on the ‘21 campaign being the proof in whatever pudding we’ve all been sampling the past few seasons.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO