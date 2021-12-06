ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ home win over 49ers

By Wilson Conn
Field Gulls
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we’ve all had the chance to catch our breath from what was a heart-racing win over the San Francisco 49ers, I’ve distilled everything you need to know from the Seattle Seahawks’ post-game press conferences. Pete Carroll started off with an injury update on Jamal Adams, who missed the entire...

www.fieldgulls.com

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that absent a Super Bowl run, the 49ers plan to start first-round QB Trey Lance in 2022 and look to trade veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan left open the door to Garoppolo being back in 2022 when asked last week, but Rapoport suggested he can shut the door on that as just Shanahan being coy.
The Washington Football Team improved to 5-6 after a 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Washington dominated the game yet hung on at the end when wide receiver Adam Humphries recovered Seattle’s second onside kick attempt. The win moves Washington into the No. 7 — and...
The Seahawks are officially one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, which is why this matchup with the 49ers was flexed out of the Sunday night timeslot. It was a good call be the league, as Seattle is in a tailspin while San Francisco is on the rise.
An unnerving glimpse into the very near future. 1. Carroll stays. As does Schneider. Pete Carroll is unquestionably the most successful head coach in franchise history, and deservedly beloved by fans, not the least reasons being his gum-chomping energy and indefatigable optimism; if not also the obvious allure of the Lombardi in 2014. But facing a necessary rebuild today, after a failed refresh begun in 2018, all the optimism in Puget Sound won’t see Carroll successfully lay a new foundation and flip the script in a season or two. Whether his philosophy has grown outdated, his game management is insufficient, the limitations of his coordinators are too stifling, or his stark failure to build a roster to fit his preferred "win with four" pass rush or ground-it-out offensive approach, there are too many signs the end has come for good Coach Pete. The abysmal team record on the ‘21 campaign being the proof in whatever pudding we’ve all been sampling the past few seasons.
What The Washington Football Team Said Following Their 17-15 Win Over The Seahawks

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "It meant a lot just because of the way these guys fight and just how resilient these guys are in spite of everything that's gone on during the game with the injuries. We were able to come out on top so good for these guys. Very good for these guys." On if there was a possibility to have P Tress Way kick an extra point: "No, no emergency plan. We were going for it. We were going to have to go for two. We were going to have to do everything we could to try and score.
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson played his best game since returning from finger surgery by throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks made a late goal line stand to beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23. Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak but it wasn’t easy as a number of mistakes gave the 49ers a chance for a tying touchdown in the final moments. Wilson threw a 7-yard touchdown to Dee Eskridge in the second quarter and his 12-yard touchdownpass to Tyler Lockett late in the third quarter were the winning points. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 299 yards and two TDs, but also had a pair of interceptions. He was incomplete on two throws in the closing seconds seeking a tying TD.
The Seahawks got back in the win column on Sunday with a 30-23 win over the 49ers in a chaotic battle between the two NFC West rivals. As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of 710 ESPN Seattle. See what they have to say below, and tune in Monday for full Seahawks coverage starting with The Mike Salk Show at 6 a.m. and The Pete Carroll Show at 9:30.
The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak in rather eventful fashion, beating the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 Sunday in a game that had a bit of everything, complete with an epic finish for Seattle at the North End Zone of Destiny. The Seahawks and 49ers each had some wild moments,...
Dec. 6—Maybe the Seahawks just need to keep playing the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday's 30-23 win over the 49ers at Lumen Field marks Seattle's 16th win in its past 19 regular-season games against San Francisco dating to 2012 and it makes Seattle 30-17 all-time against the 49ers, which includes a 2-5 start to the series.
Dec. 6—They have to figure out a way to keep him happy. They have to find a way to make him want to put on that uniform again — year after year. Russell Wilson might not be the perfect quarterback. He might have occasional performances that make fans want to throttle his bobblehead into a wall. But the Seahawks' success starts and stops with him.
It’s the first weekend of December, which for fans of the Seattle Seahawks has typically meant sitting back and trying to figure out where the team could finish in the NFC playoff race in seasons past. In contrast, this season the team has struggled to 3-8, which happens to be the second worst record in the NFC, and which has the team on the verge of playoff elimination in the coming weeks if it is unable to right the ship.
Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) ended their three-game losing streak with a dramatic 30-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in a game that included three turnovers apiece, a missed field goal, a missed extra point, dueling goal-line stands, a fake punt touchdown, and everything else under the sun. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns (and an unfortunate interception that was not his fault), Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner picked off Jimmy Garoppolo, and Travis Homer had a clutch touchdown and a fumble recovery. Adrian Peterson’s Seahawks debut was not effective but he did get into the end zone, as did rookie Dee Eskridge.
Although Seattle finds itself nearly eliminated from playoff contention, Pete Carroll's squad can play the role of spoiler by sweeping the season series against San Francisco on Sunday. Which matchups will determine which rival snags the win at Lumen Field?. Note: This is a guest post by Curtis Allen and...
The Seahawks have returned to the win column, clawing their way back from a 10-point deficit to upset the red-hot 49ers by a score of 30-23. Surviving a disastrous start on offense and three Gerald Everett-induced turnovers, Seattle received key contributions from all three phases of its roster and managed to win the time of possession battle for the first time all year long, 33:12-26:48.
