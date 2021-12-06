Munching Mondays with LimaMar Restaurant

Junoon Indian Cuisine, 7801 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: a full coffee mug is on the prep table; observed multiple employees switch tasks without washing their hands; sanitizer level in dish machine is too low; observed mildew on shield of ice machine; multiple items in walk-in cooler and two-door reach-in are unlabeled; clean utensils are not being stored inverted; temperatures of prep unit and walk-in are elevated; freezer has torn gaskets; observed food buildup in units; racks and gaskets throughout the facility need cleaning; handle of food processor is dirty; tool bag and hardware incorrectly stored near food; observed food splatter on walls and buildup on floor throughout; hood filters need cleaning; kitchen is in need of a deep clean.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO