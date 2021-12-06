ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 3 in Redwood City 7-Eleven armed robbery

By Fareeha Rehman
 3 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area men and a teenage boy were arrested on charges of armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

An officer with the Redwood City Police Department said they were on patrol last week around 2:15 a.m. when they saw three people run out of the store and flee in their car. The officer then checked with the employee who told them the suspects had just committed an armed robbery, according to police.

Police chased the suspects’ car until it crashed at the Marsh Road exit of Hwy 101. Police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene, plus several hundred U.S. dollars tat they believer were stolen from the 7-Eleven.

Police identified the suspects as 24-year-old Jylyn RichardsonGreen of Pittsburg, 19-year-old Deshawn Carter of Hayward, and a 15-year-old boy from Hayward. They are each charged with robbery, conspiracy, felony evading, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Freitas at 650-780-7138, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.

KRON4 News

Teenager arrested for attacking San Mateo police officer

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested after one punched a San Mateo police officer in the face. Officers responded to the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue at 12:44 a.m. on December 8 on reports that a group of people were threatening the occupants of a residence. They found a 17-year-old […]
SAN MATEO, CA
