Henry Cavill says his dog, Kal, has saved his mental health

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill still has his Superman suit and is waiting for that phone call to return. The Witcher star spoke to Lorraine on her show this week in promotion of the Netflix series. During their chat, the host asked Cavill if that cape was still sitting in his closet, and he confirmed that it was. "I do still have the outfit," Cavill revealed. "Just in case, yes I do, yes I do. Ready and waiting for the phone calls. Over the course of their conversation, the star kept coming back to the fact that he was just honored to play the part. A ton of fans got inspiration from his rendition of Superman, despite the films being hotly debated online. There's no doubt that Cavill exudes the quiet confidence and poise that Clark Kent does on-screen during these interviews. As of the time of writing, there are no plans for his Superman to appear in these upcoming projects. But, fans want to see him in the role again. Especially with other elements of the DCEU creeping into future movies. Check out his comments down below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO