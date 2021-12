MPB BHC, Inc, the holding company for Metro Phoenix Bank, announced today the signing of a merger agreement with Alerus Financial Corporation. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire MPB, the largest full-service community bank headquartered in Phoenix, represents the twenty-fifth acquisition for Alerus since 2000 as part of its long-term plan to continually expand its four business segments—banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus has been operating in the Phoenix market since 2009.

