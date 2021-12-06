Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

Azeem Ibrahim is a director at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy and author of “The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.”. On Monday, a Myanmar court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison for inciting unrest and breaking covid-19 regulations. She is on trial for nine more alleged offenses. Even if she were to be cleared of all of them, one can be certain that the reigning military junta would come up with further charges. So long as the generals remain in control of the government in Myanmar, Suu Kyi is guaranteed to spend the rest of her life in prison.

