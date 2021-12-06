ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Moulard, Syrek, Featuring Mohini Dey and Bryan Beller

By Bass Musician
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 10 years after his third album “Machine Elves” (2012) was released, American guitarist Terry Syrek is finally sharing his fourth full-length album, Syrek, which contrary to its predecessor, will feature only instrumental compositions. Rich Mouser, on mixing and mastering duties, leaned on his considerable experience and expertise in the prog...

New Albums: Thomas Stahr, Bass Colours and Bassy X-mas

Thomas Stahr releases, Bass Colours and Bassy X-mas…. Thomas shares, “In making these albums I only used my double bass and my electric-basses with the exception of four pieces with a little voice or drums… I like to say that they are 97% bass!”. Due to the current situation with...
New Indie Documentary: My Friend Matt (AKA The Founder of Musicvox)

My Friend Matt: A story about friendship, music and staying original against all odds. My Friend Matt… In the world of the music instrument-making companies, there are those who produce the classics, the ones played by most of the guitar and bass heroes you’ve seen and heard your whole life in almost every concert, video and TV show. There are also the high-end boutique and one-of-a-kind custom-made ones that live somewhere on the walls of the upscale houses of avid collectors and carry a cost equivalent to an expensive car. And then, way off-center, there is a company like Musicvox, whose instruments call to those who are deeply original by nature, who gravitate towards the unexpected. The offbeat. These individuals not bound by social class or even musical genres, all share something in common that truly sets them apart and makes them a community of sorts: Playfulness.
Paul Stanley Addressed KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley earned a top 21 story from February 2021 after addressed the rumor that Eddie Van Halen was planning to leave his group to join KISS. Stanley was interviewed by The Jeremy White Podcast and last week the show shared an excerpt of the chat to mark the anniversary of Van Halen's debut album.
Artist Update With Bassist Joshua Crumbly

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Bassist Joshua Crumbly in July of 2020. Since then he has been very busy and has released a second album titled ForEver just last October. Join me as we get caught up and discover all the cool stuff Joshua has been up to.
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston was the subject of a top 21 story from March 2021 after he defending the March 4th event's tribute to Eddie Van Halen following backlash from fans and public comments by the late rocker's son Wolfgang Van Halen. The guitar icon - who passed...
Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen Story

A new Eddie Van Halen biography entitled UNCHAINED: The Van Halen Story has been published by Permuted Press. Even though the book is not be released until late December, Van Halen Store has it currently in stock and shipping now. Order direct from Van Halen Store to have your copy shipped immediately, and receive it days or even weeks before people i’ll order it elsewhere.
Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
55 Years Ago Tonight!!! The Monkees Play Debut Concert In Hawaii

It was 55 years ago tonight (December 3rd, 1966), that the Monkees made their first live appearance. The group — Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — played a 40-minute set in Hawaii at the Honolulu International Center Arena. The “pre-fab four,” as they were affectionately called, were riding high with their hit sitcom, which had premiered the previous September on NBC, along with their recent Number One smash, “Last Train To Clarksville.”
Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
