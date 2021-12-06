ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘The Flash’ star Tom Cavanagh talks returning to CW superhero series

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1px9jx_0dFHgsFU00

NEW YORK — We’ve seen him take on different characters on “The Flash.” Well, actor Tom Cavanagh is suiting up to take on yet another character for the hit CW series.

Cavanagh returned to the superhero series as part of the five-part “Armageddon” special that continues Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Cavanagh told the PIX11 Morning News more about why he’s wearing the red suit, what it was like returning to set and if we’ll ever see him again on the show.

Part four of “The Flash: Armageddon” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘Losers with a Dream’: Comedian Lisa Lampanelli talks new podcast

NEW YORK — Lisa Lampanelli’s storied career in show business spans three decades. But a few years ago, this successful comedian officially retired from doing stand-up. Now, she has found other ways to entertain fans, including a new podcast “Losers with a Dream.” Lampanelli spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her new podcast, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
PIX11

‘Harlem’ star Shoniqua Shandai talks hit Amazon Prime Video series

If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, the new Amazon Prime series “Harlem” is all the reason you need. Fans can’t get enough of the character Angie, played by Shoniqua Shandai, and she chatted with the PIX11 Morning News all about the hit show. The show takes place in Harlem and centers around […]
TV SERIES
PIX11

Chris Kattan talks new theater-film hybrid ‘Famous’

NEW YORK — Famous is just one of the many words used to describe the amazing Chris Kattan, and that can be expected when you’ve worked on movies and television, especially many seasons on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor, comedian and author joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his new theater-film hybrid “Famous,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cavanagh
PIX11

Gift ideas for the men in your life

It’s gift giving time! So what are you getting that special man in your life? Whether it’s your dad, boyfriend or husband, lifestyle expert, Josh McBride has some ideas to help you get them the perfect gift.Josh is also hosting a “15 Day Holiday Giveaway” on his Instagram. Make sure to follow him at @joshymcb […]
RELATIONSHIPS
PIX11

NYC schools: Eric Adams introduces David Banks as pick for DOE head

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced David Banks as his pick to head up the nation’s largest school system on Thursday. “I didn’t have to do a national search to find someone who doesn’t understand our city,” Adams at a press event with Banks outside a Brooklyn grade school. New York City Schools Chancellor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Cheugy, omicron among most mispronounced words in 2021

“Cheugy” is apparently a lot to chew on. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have something in common — broadcasters butcher their names. And virtually everyone is having trouble with “omicron.” All four made it onto this year’s list of most mispronounced words as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

The Missing: Mother pleads for son with schizophrenia to come home

THE BRONX, N.Y. — When Kervin Freytes went to smoke outside his sister’s Bronx apartment on Nov. 14, his family was concerned. They said Freytes, who has schizophrenia, didn’t know the Trinity Avenue neighborhood well enough. Now, more than three weeks later, Kervin Freytes hasn’t come back. Marta Cora and her 38-year-old son were only […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Sky-high Highbridge Tower opens for public tours in Washington Heights

A 155-year-old structure at Highbridge Park is open for tours uptown. Prepare to travel way above uptown.  The 200-foot structure towers above the Harlem River. About 179 steps bring visitors again to the top. Urban Rangers with the NYC Parks Department conduct sessions and tours at city sites.  Ranger Leanna Rodriguez is assigned to Manhattan locations.  “I […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gift ideas for everyone

This weekend, more than likely, you’ll be hitting the stores looking for that perfect gift.Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is taking the stress out of your shopping with many great gift ideas including products from, Aura Frames Mason Luxe Frame, Grip2ü, Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum, Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set, […]
SHOPPING
PIX11

Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man arrested: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man was arrested overnight after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD. Police said just after midnight Wednesday, Fox News security in the building saw a man climbing the 50-foot Christmas tree outside the office building located at West […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy