‘The Flash’ star Tom Cavanagh talks returning to CW superhero series

NEW YORK — We’ve seen him take on different characters on “The Flash.” Well, actor Tom Cavanagh is suiting up to take on yet another character for the hit CW series.

Cavanagh returned to the superhero series as part of the five-part “Armageddon” special that continues Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Cavanagh told the PIX11 Morning News more about why he’s wearing the red suit, what it was like returning to set and if we’ll ever see him again on the show.

Part four of “The Flash: Armageddon” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW channel.

