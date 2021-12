This doesn't mean this isn't still the most wonderful time of the year, it just means that we could all do a little better to emulate what we claim to be celebrating. Christmas is the season of joy and hope. It's the season where we all focus on love and the birth of Jesus Christ. Except, that's not how it is all the time. The holiday season can be stressful and depressing for many. The attitudes of those claiming to be in the holiday spirit are often attitudes that would get my kids grounded. Those attitudes and careless actions don't reflect well and don't improve the season for those suffering.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO