The rapid adoption of innovative technology in today’s defense warfighting systems dictates that all future conflicts will be fought in the cyber domain, as well as the physical domains. To maintain battlespace dominance in all warfighting domains, the U.S. military must adapt and adopt an interconnected and transformative approach that will revolutionize how defense solutions are delivered. Achieving greater interoperability between military branches will not be easy. But the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program, if built with the right private sector partners, promises to deliver on this potential and will fundamentally change how the U.S. Armed Forces fight.

MILITARY ・ 15 HOURS AGO